A West Side Family Receives Sweetest Halloween Treat

On Oct 31st, before trick-or-treaters in their suburb streets, one family in the West Side received a gift that was far sweeter than any candy. The Paniaqua family at 5435 Zupan St. received new beds, a living room sweet, and washer and dryer from The Edgewood Cares Initiative. A collective program from the local community and local business came together at the beginning of the holiday season to make sure that the Paniaqua, a household of nine, didn’t go without.

The program is spearheaded by Edgewood ISD’s superintendent Dr. Emilio Castro. The Paniaqua family marks the school district’s fourth project in assisting local families.

” Ensuring that we peel back the onion and meet the complexities of the needs of our scholars and our families, puts them in a position to be able to be rested and focused on academics.” Dr. Emilio Castro said.

The air was crisp and despite clouds blocking out the sun, the faces of the nine Paniaqua family members were bright. School officials, including Dr. Castillo and Edgewood ISD Police officers were there to oversee the delivery. A large delivery truck parked in front of the residence that read FAMSA was accompanied by two of the furniture companies delivery men and store manager Lupe Galdamez.

As the furniture was being brought into the home the two grade schoolers had arrived just in time to the surprise of new beds that they saw constructed for them before their very eyes. There were tears, smiles, and meaningful embraces as the Paniaqua family saw their home furnished and their children have somewhere to lay their heads.

“It’s going to make us more united and more peaceful knowing that the help that we got was something that we really needed.” Alex Acaves said.