TxDot Launches their Plan While You Can Drinking and Driving awareness Campaign  

With the holiday season in in full swing, members of the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD), the Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas Department of of Transportation (TxDOT) gathered at The Pavilion at The Pearl to announce the “Plan While You Can” campaign to raise awareness on drinking and driving.

“Every crash is a tragedy. One life lost or impacted due to a drinking and driving crash is one too many” TxDOT spokesperson Robbi Smith said

In 2016 alone 1012 people were killed due to drunk driving incidents and during the month of December the numbers only go up, accodring to TxDot.

In an effort to put an end to drunk driving, the TxDOT Plan While You Can campaign will be touring statewide and is featuring a virtual interactive dodgeball game. The game will simulate the effects of drinking and driving in a controlled environment so that players can understand the impairment that comes with having one too many.

“Tragically, there are many families who experience the holidays without a loved one due to a drunk driver,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. We need to remember that each time someone dies or is seriously injured on our roadways, it affects a family and an entire community.”

Officer Michael Thornton of SAPD took to the podium to share his experience with drinking and driving. In January 2011, Thornton was on his way back to his substation when he stopped to assist two citizens in need on the top level of 1-35 downtown San Antonio. His life was forever changed when a drunk driver smashed into his parked patrol car. Officer Thornton was able to throw himself over the barrier wall and hold on more than 30ft above the ground, but not before the front of his patrol car had severed the bottom portion of his leg.

“Every holiday season is supposed to be a joyous time. A time with family, a time with friends. Do not be that person that ruins holidays forever, for another family.” Officer Thornton said.

After the press conference was complete, members of the crowd and law enforcement were invited to experience the interactive dodgeball game. TxDOT plans to use the Plan While You Can Campaign and the testimony of officer Thornton to educate the public on the dangers and consequences of drunk driving.

Smith closed the morning with her moving words “Cherish the time with your friends and your family. Plan while you can to assure that there are many more memories to share in the upcoming years. Remember if you plan to drink be responsible. Drinking and driving crashes are 100 percent preventable.”