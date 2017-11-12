Spurs effortlessly draw a victory against overmatched Bulls

The NBA schedule is a grueling one — pitting teams across the country against each other for 82 games; the echo of screeching sneakers hits the hardwood from the fall to the early sunlight of summer. Some games are competitive affairs, playoff previews that will certainly be repeated in the postseason. Others are not, where a superior squad demeans an inferior opponent.

The matchup between the Spurs and the Bulls was one of those bad games. The Chicago Bulls are beyond a rebuild; their roster is composed of a hodgepodge of last names that only the most devoted NBA 2K competitor could recite. The good news: the Spurs easily dominated the lackluster Eastern Conference foe 133-94, the 39-points marking the largest winning margin of the season for San Antonio. The bad: the Spurs only play Chicago once this season — an easy opportunity to put some numbers in their win column.

In a landscape where players rarely stay with the team that drafted them — especially a losing program — athletes often commit to short term contracts for more money; second year Spurs forward Pau Gasol isn’t the exception and seemed happy to pour the numbers on his former team, contributing 21 points and 10 rebounds — his second double-double of the season.

When asked about how sweet the nectar was of besting a previous ally, Gasol balked at first.

“No, not really. I just wanted to play well after our performance yesterday,” Gasol said. But, when probed again for a response, he dropped his guard. “I do, a little bit,” Gasol admitted. “I always like playing against my former teams. It’s always meaningful and special.”

“Special” was the beatdown the Spurs administered to the poor Bulls, going up early by 22 in the first quarter and staying on top for the duration of the game. The big lead was the largest margin after the opening period since the Alamo City topped 24 against Chicago in 2014.

With a third of the roster MIA, the bench play had a field day; Dejounte Murray added 17 points after a lackluster series of games and Davis Bertans made an appearance after hiding somewhere in the locker room early this season, putting up 16 points in 18 minutes.

A game removed from 18 turnovers, the Spurs improved to 14 – a number that coach Popovich was satisfied with, calling it “an average amount.”

San Antonio embarks on a two game road trip this upcoming week and will return Friday with a homestead against the struggling OKC; the Spurs are 2-3 away this year.