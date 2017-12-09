Spurs have luck of the Irish in narrow Celtics victory

The Spurs media room — usually filled with familiar faces — was crammed with journalists of all walks of life. The section where we sit was spilling over with bodies, intently covering two of the best teams in the Association.

From the turnout, you knew the Boston vs. San Antonio matchup would be special — a playoff preview in December, if somehow Adam Silver decided to merge the Eastern and Western Conferences.

The Celtics entered the game 0-5 against San Antonio at the AT&T Center since 2011 and were looking for their first season sweep since that time, after dropping the Spurs earlier in the year. That didn’t happen, but it was close; San Antonio showed resilience through their veteran leadership, dropping Boston 105-102 in a nail-biter where the point margin usually separated both teams by a mere score.

Masked Kyrie Irving — brandishing a face mask — struck first by draining a quick three. Aldridge turned it over and goggled Jaylon Brown — wearing Kareem Abdul-Jabar’s shades — drove it to the hoop for an easy layup. Both athletes looked like some kind of ragtag, superhero squad and played like it. An 11-0 start beamed mockingly from the SA scoreboard before the Spurs got on the board with Aldridge free throws. Former Spur Aron Baynes dunked the ball early in the first to the applause of the Spurs faithful. To quote Kendrick Lamar, “loyalty, loyalty, loyalty.”

Aldridge single handedly kept his team in the game, feasting on the paint against hapless Boston big Al Horford. LA finished with 27 points and 10 boards. Double teams slowed down Kyrie in the middle quarters and allowed the Spurs to crawl back into contention.

Manu Ginobili — the ageless Argentinian wonder at 40 — made himself the talk around the Alamo City water cooler today with two clutch threes, sending the home crowd in a frenzy. The first dropped before the buzzer at halftime — a lengthy desperation heave that toppled Manu with the effort. The second was the dagger in Boston’s green and white heart, a bomb from downtown with five seconds remaining.

“I haven’t hit one in a while, so it really feels good,” said Ginobili in reference to the game winner. “Especially when it helps your team win a tough game like today.”

“Manu told me a lot of years ago,” said Pop, “He goes, ‘This is what I do.’ He’s amazing. He loves those moments, and he’s come through an awful lot. And he did it again tonight — at age 40.”

Irving had a chance to notch the score with his own heave, but the shot rimmed out, signaling game over for the visiting Celtics. The Boston star finished with 36 points off 13-of-21 shooting, including 17 in the first quarter.

“I thought it was cash money. I thought it was going to hit the bottom of the net and, obviously, I didn’t put enough on it,” Irving said. “It was a good play call. It just happens. You’re going to replay it for about 33 more minutes and then I’ll be over it.”

The Spurs take on lesser competition this weekend against the Phoenix Suns, so expect Popovich to hold out some of his roster for medical reasons. San Antonio is 16-4 in the last 20 meetings with Phoenix.