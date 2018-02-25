Spanish art in SA: from missions to exhibitions

The San Antonio Museum of Art exhibition, “San Antonio 1718: Art from Mexico”, takes visitors to the exhibit back to the first century of the history of San Antonio. If you are wondering why the art is from Mexico and not San Antonio, it is complicated. The earliest colonial art, which had mostly religious purposes, did survive to some extent at the San Antonio missions. Today, visitors to the San Antonio missions can see many early examples of Spanish colonial art in the paintings and sculpture in the church and in the architecture of the missions themselves.

Spanish soldiers came to San Antonio in 1718 to build a presidio for the purpose of creating a midway rest point between Saltillo in Northern Mexico, and the missions and presidios of East Texas. Thus, prior to the construction of the San Antonio missions, these Spanish soldiers, aided by local Indians built San Antonio de Bexar, a military fortress, west of the San Antonio River known today as the Alamo. The military families assigned to San Antonio experienced hardships common to frontier living and thus did not concern themselves with making art or preserving artistic or historical objects.

In terms of art and culture, we value the Alamo for its colonial architecture, but it would have been unlikely that Spaniards would have placed fine art pieces there. In 1718, and for the next 100 years of Spanish rule, the Alamo served primarily as a military fortress for quartering soldiers and storing provisions and arms.

Historical evidence shows that the origins of Spanish art in San Antonio likely started with the construction of San Jose Mission in 1720. This mission, known today for its famous rose window, was located a half-day travel by horseback from the pueblo of San Antonio.

The Franciscan friars who built the first missions in San Antonio, were aided by Indians and artisans who had travelled from Mexico’s interior to San Antonio. These seasoned workers taught the local Mission Indians agriculture, construction, and ranching trades. They also contributed to the creation of religious pieces for the altar and interior walls of the missions.

The San Antonio 1718 art exhibit offers much to art lovers and those interested in history. For SAMA curator Marion Oettinger and his associates, there was ample art from the museums and private collections of Mexico that will provide viewers a wide perspective of life in New Spain.

Museum guests entering the exhibition are treated to an extraordinary 18th century collection of New Spain’s famous paintings of the caste system (sistema de castas). The castas pictorial acknowledgement of racial and ethnic mixing is unique to the Americas. Perhaps no country in the world confronted its identity as precisely and profoundly as the Mexican painters during the 1700s. The castas images show, for example, a Spaniard who has married an Indian woman with a mestizo offspring.

In the Americas, race mattered. In the 1700s, few Spaniards lived in Mexico or New Spain as Mexico was also called. The Spanish authorities who governed Mexico made sure that everyone knew their place in society. The sons and daughters of a union between a mestizo and an African were considered mulattos. There were terms for mulattos who married Indian women as well as ethnic labels for mulatto women who married Chinese persons. Some of the terms used were highly derogatory.

Overall, the San Antonio 1718 exhibit of more than one hundred art pieces contributes to our understanding of who we are as San Antonians and how we got here. To gain greater insights from these questions, we are aided by a superb catalogue edited by SAMA curator Marion Oettinger. The five essays on art, religion, history, and politics provide an excellent overview of society and culture in 18th century Mexico and Spain.

The four historical maps included in the catalogue show how New Spain programmed every detail of city planning. Of interest is a 1777 “Map of Main Plaza of San Antonio” which places the San Fernando Cathedral in the center of the city facing the main plaza. Every pueblo and urban area of New Spain had similar designs.

What made San Antonio unique is how the frontier shaped the city. The Franciscan order failed to establish missions in East and West Texas and, as a consequence, Bexar, as the city was also known, became the principal site for Texas Spanish settlements. Bexar proved initially receptive to Catholic missionary zeal and Indian labor. Good soil and creative water irrigation systems contributed to productivity in ranching and agriculture.

An exhibit such as “San Antonio 1718: Art from Mexico” is organized perhaps every 300 years. I hope not. This beautiful exhibition is a model for other museums located in areas where New Spain had a footprint. The SAMA team should be congratulated for an outstanding “tour de force.” It is truly a show that everyone in Texas should see.