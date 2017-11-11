Religious Community Sends Outpour of Love to Sutherland Springs Victims

On Nov. 5 Devin Patrick Kelley walked into the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. Armed with an assault rifle, he took the lives of 26 church goers and injured several more. The shooting is being labeled as the worst of its kind after the tragedy, Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller held a special mass at the San Fernando Cathedral to pray for those who lost their lives. One hundred and fifty priests from across Texas came to pray for the families afflicted by the shooting.

“The evil perpetrated on these who were gathered to worship God on the Lord’s Day –especially children and the elderly– makes no sense and will never be fully understood,” Garcia-Siller said in a statement.

A small altar was lit with 46 candles representing the victims. Archbishop Garcia-Siller stood in front of it, and at mid-mass, said another prayer for the families of Sutherland Springs.

“They were our family, they were our friends, they were our neighbors, and they are God’s children,” Garcia-Siller said in his sermon. “This has to end.”

As he spoke, the Archbishops voice deepened and cracked, as he attempted to hold back tears.“We need to cultivate venues of peace, and compassion, in our words, in our actions, and in our gestures,” he said.

Communion was distributed. A final prayer was said and the congregation sang a final hymn as Garcia-Siller and other priests of the archdiocese walked out of the front doors of San Fernando.

Garcia-Siller said in a statement that Catholic Charities of the archdiocese is ready to offer assistance and provide whatever services may be needed to families of the victims.

“These Baptist brethren are our family, friends and neighbors who live among us in the archdiocese…” Garcia-Siller stated. “We are committed to work in unity with all our brothers and sisters to build peace in our communities; to connect in a more direct and substantial way. The Catholic Church in Texas and across the United States is with you.”

Meanwhile in Sutherland Springs, members of the Muslim Children Education and Civic Center (MCECC) came forth with flowers and candles in hand, tears in eyes came to pray for victims. MCECC is a Muslim mosque based in San Antonio.

“We wanted to be a part of the community. We are all very sad,” Dr. Nasir Syed, MCECC chairman said. “We are all in shock, really. Our hearts are with the people who lost their loved ones.”

The mosque is in the process of initiating a drive to assist the families of Sutherland, Syed explained.

With so many acts of violence happening across the nation, Syed doesn’t believe religion played a part in the Sutherlands massacre.

“This is a worship area, and can you imagine? People came here to attack. They are ignorant people, and they aren’t leaving anything. They aren’t after any political religion, or political community. They are just bad people,” Syed explained. “Can you imagine? People were here to worship, of all ages, males, females? What did they have to do with anything? Just to worship, and look what happened.”

Their prayer was a modest request: “Help us live in peace in this environment. To the victims, we love you. We don’t have to know who you are. We are all one of two things: brothers in faith or brothers in humanity,” Omar Husain, MCECC religious director, prayed. Muslim mourners called out the names of those deceased, and then proceeded to cross the street and leave flowers at the site.

Syed looks across the crime scene and shakes his head in disbelief. “How much how far? What do we need to do to stop this? What do us as a community need to do? America is a diverse community. We are all different faces, shapes, sizes, genders and religions. But at the end of the day, we are all Americans, and we need to look out for each other.”

Amanda Lozano contributed to this report.