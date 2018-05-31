Pre-K 4 SA receives highest national accreditation from NAEYC

By Jill Byrd

Pre-K 4 SA has received the ultimate stamp of approval from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) by earning the Early Learning Program Accreditation.

Dedicated to improving early-childhood education, NAEYC offers a voluntary accreditation process for high-quality programs to implement best practices and develop a consistent understanding of how to achieve and maintain high quality. The standards to meet the accreditation are based on the latest research in education and are the foundation for accreditation in high-quality early childhood education.

“NAEYC accreditation is the gold standard for early childhood programs in the U.S.,” Pre-K 4 SA CEO Sarah Baray said. “The accreditation process is rigorous and requires programs to demonstrate a sustained commitment to maintaining the highest standards. The process began last year when we submitted an application along with extensive documentation of how our Education Centers meet each of the 10 NAEYC quality standards. An accreditation team conducted site visits to our Education Centers earlier this spring to assess our performance level. While accreditation is awarded individually to each school, we achieved this important milestone by everyone working together as a program.”

Research shows a direct correlation between high-quality early learning and children’s positive long-term outcomes in life, including increased educational attainment, healthier lifestyles and more successful careers. NAEYC Accreditation helps early childhood educators develop an understanding and commitment to maintaining high-quality education.

“The NAEYC Accreditation assures families that Pre-K 4 SA is recognized nationally for providing its students with the highest-quality early learning that is research-based and will prepare them for future success,” Baray added. “And through our Grants and Professional Learning Programs, we are striving to change the educational and workforce trajectory of San Antonio within one generation by working to ensure that every 4-year-old has access to high-quality pre-kindergarten education.”

Currently, Pre-K 4 SA holds NAEYC Accreditation at its North, South and West Education Center. The East Center, under a new director, is currently going through the process and is expected to receive accreditation in the coming year.