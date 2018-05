Ricardo Romo, Ph.D., served as the fifth president of the University of Texas at San Antonio from 1999 to 2017. A recognized urban historian, he has taught and published in the field of civil rights, Mexican American history, and urban history. His book, East Los Angeles: History of a Barrio, is in its 9th edition. Romo currently serves as Executive Director of the SA Artistic Collective and is co-founder of the Tricentennial Art Project, both based in San Antonio, Texas.