Linkin Park brings One More Light World Tour to San Antonio

Linkin Park announced its One More Light World Tour, a first for both the genre-defying band and the lyric annotation platform.

Produced by Live Nation, the One More Light World Tour, with special guest Machine Gun Kelly, kicks off July 27 in Boston at the Xfinity Center and stops at the AT&T Center in San Antonio on Aug. 23. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at Ticketmaster.com and ATTCenter.com.

In an effort to put tickets into the hands of real fans, first access to tickets for the One More Light World Tour will be reserved exclusively for fans – not scalpers or bots. The Linkin Park Presale – powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan, will utilize unique fan-first technology to level the playing field and ensure fans compete against other fans for tickets – not software. The more you participate, the higher your spot in line and the better your access to tickets. Linkin Park Fan Club (LPU) members will get priority, but anyone can work their way to the top.

Pre-sale begins May 9. Fans and LPU members can register for the tour pre-sale right now at https://presale.linkinpark.com/. General on-sale is set for May 12. For more information visit livenation.com.

Linkin Park will release its highly anticipated seventh studio album, “One More Light,” May 19 via Warner Bros. Records. The band’s risky creative choices – swinging wildly from song to song, album to album – are a hallmark of their career, and “One More Light” is no exception. Their most personal to date, the album is built on the stories of six voices coming clean about their lives and struggles, as if it were the first time. OML isn’t bigger, louder or more avant-garde, it’s more human.

The One More Light World Tour set list will combine the biggest hits of Linkin Park’s expansive career, as well as material from the new album, with all the intense high energy and passion the band is known for.

“Our fans know how much love we put into our live show,” says guitarist Brad Delson. “They know how much we enjoy the connection when we play a fan favorite on stage. The emotional and sonic content of this new batch of songs is going to bring a whole new dimension to the show.”

Every single full priced ticket purchased for the tour includes a choice of a standard CD or standard digital copy of the One More Light album ($10.99 value)

Special guest on the tour is EST 19XX / Bad Boy / Interscope recording artist, Machine Gun Kelly. He is set to release his third studio album, “bloom,” the same day tickets go on sale for the tour – Friday, May 12.

The inspiring debut single, “At My Best” featuring Hailee Steinfeld, was the number one most added song at Rhythmic radio, and has received 20.3+ Spotify streams to date. His “Bad Things” single earned Machine Gun Kelly his first No. 1 song on Pop Radio as well as peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The One More Light World Tour won’t be the first time Linkin Park and Machine Gun Kelly shared the stage. In 2014, Machine Gun Kelly joined LP for a rendition of “Bleed It Out” on the band’s surprise appearance at the Van’s Warped Tour.

Also, $1 from every full priced ticket sold on the tour will benefit Music For Relief, the charity foundation Linkin Park founded in 2005 to aid survivors of natural disasters and environmental protection. For further info go to www.musicforrelief.org

Linkin Park is the biggest band on Facebook and command a massive Youtube channel of over 3 billion plays and 7 million subscribers. Their first album, “Hybrid Theory” is the best-selling debut of this century, certified diamond (10 million) in the US. They have won two Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards, four MTV VMA Awards, 10 MTV Europe Music Awards and three World Music Awards.

They have sold out stadiums around the world, headlining some of the biggest music festivals including Download, Reading and Leeds in the UK, Rock in Rio in Portugal and Summer Sonic in Japan, as well as the distinction of being the first and only western rock band to play a five stadium tour in China.

Their most recent tour was the band’s most successful World Tour to date – playing to over 1.5 million fans in 16 countries. For the latest updates, please visit www.linkinpark.com.