Law enforcement should not act as ICE agents

By Rosa Rosales, former LULAC national president, and San Antonio resident

Among the many controversies in today’s national and local political arenas is the concept of sanctuary cities. Within his first 100 days in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that penalizes sanctuary cities with economic sanctions.

San Antonio’s Police Chief William McManus immediately spoke against that ruling. According to McManus, actions of law enforcement to take on ICE duties would backfire. He said “alienating a city’s large immigrant community makes it very difficult for police to do their jobs: solve local crimes. SAPD needs immigrants, undocumented and otherwise, to feel comfortable enough to come forward when they’re victim or have knowledge of a crime.”

This issue is not new for LULAC. At the annual convention, two years ago, Salt Lake City Interim Police Chief Mike Brown spoke about the importance of maintaining a separation between police and ICE.

“In a nation swelling with social unrest, this city isn’t as diverse as many,” he acknowledged. “We work to minimize conflicts. We humanize policing and ensure officers do their job without bias. Criminal activity thrives on the weak, the scared, the marginalized. I believe we can only do our jobs effectively when we have the trust and respect of the community we serve. Immigration is not a criminal issue. Requiring police to enforce federal immigration law undermines (that trust). In police work, every second matters. Every relationship matters.”

As an outcome of that convention, LULAC passed a resolution in support of sanctuary cities. “Whereas, the practice of sanctuary cities simply insures that undocumented individuals will receive the same treatment and justice as other individuals as long as our current immigration is broken …LULAC goes on record in support of sanctuary cities and directs staff and local chapters to actively support them.”

Additionally, LULAC and numerous other liberal advocacy groups, signed a joint letter to Congress that urged members to vote “No” on defunding sanctuary cities.

“Experts agree. It’s obvious. Targeting sanctuary cities will only further damage the relationship between immigrant communities and local law enforcement officials by creating an environment of mistrust and fear,” said LULAC National Executive Director Brent Wilkes. “This is just one more of the new administration’s unjust actions against minorities. Such actions will only serve to push millions of hardworking immigrants into the shadows. LULAC will continue to advocate for the dignity of all immigrants and will aggressively oppose any efforts that attack sanctuary cities.”

Austin was one of the first sanctuary cities in Texas that refused to buckle under the economic sanctions. In what many speculate was a direct result, ICE stepped up its actions there. CNN reported that according to one source, ICE agreed to target raids in the 100 jurisdictions that were proclaimed sanctuary cities. In just a few days, 51 people were apprehended in Austin, for example. While the administration states that they are seeking “criminals,” most of those detained in the Austin raids were not dangerous to society.

One couple that was among the 51 arrested was guilty of one “crime” only: overstaying their visas. ICE acknowledges that their roundups include “violations” such as driving without a license or using a fake social security number.

Yet at another LULAC convention, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) disclosed the economic impact of immigrants in the United States, and in particular, those that are undocumented. The CBO research concluded that immigration reform would increase real GDP by roughly $700 billion in 2023 and $1.4 trillion in 2033 in today’s dollars.

LULAC has always stood firm in support of our immigrant community. A larger labor force; higher productivity and investment; and stronger technology, tourism, hospitality, agriculture, and housing industries are just some of the key ways that immigration reform strengthens the U.S. economy. America has always been a nation of immigrants, and throughout the nation’s history, immigrants from around the globe have kept our workforce vibrant, our businesses on the cutting edge, and helped to build the greatest economic engine in the world.