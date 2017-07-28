How Do I Know You?

By: Stephen Simpton, D.D.S.

A few weeks ago, we uncovered a little-known piece of history – the grandfather of Charles Lindbergh invented a pivotal piece of dental treatment technology, which works out well…since he was a dentist. This started us wondering who else, with famous historical footnotes, might have also been a dentist…and the results may definitely prove “jaw-dropping!”

So, as we prepare to bid July and the Independence Day festivities farewell, let’s start with our first dentist – who holds MUCH more than a footnote in American History, as the brave Revolutionary War hero riding through the New England countryside heralding the arrival of British troops. Yep, well-known silversmith and horseback rider, Paul Revere, also happened to be dentist by profession and used his skills to fashion false teeth for a number of his patients!

Another name from the cradles of United States early history may not roll off your memory banks – Dr. John Greenwood – but the fruits…not cherries…of his labors have occupied space in countless books. As a second-generation dentist, Dr. John Greenwood served as the favorite dentist for the Father of our Country, George Washington, and fashioned several sets of dentures during the President’s tenure. And, NO, they were NOT made out of wood, but a variety of different materials including one set Dr. Greenwood carved out of a hippopotamus tusk and one set even used human teeth!

And while we’re on the subject of books, a number of good cowboys and definitely good Texans have spent many hours between the action-filled covers of Zane Grey novels. Yet, I’d wager that very few of his devoted readers knew that in addition to his fine literary contributions, Zane Grey began his career following in his father’s footsteps as a dentist. He even practiced after finding fame as a writer of Western novels, making house calls to his patients!

Now that we’ve arrived, albeit via a scenic route, in the Old West of young America, let’s visit with probably one of the most infamous dentists in history…John Henry “Doc” Holliday! Apparently, Doc Holliday was quite the dental prodigy entering the Pennsylvania College of Dental Surgery at the age of 19 and graduating two years later as a Doctor of Dental Surgery. He enjoyed a successful dental practice in Atlanta, until a tuberculosis diagnosis sent him west. And the rest of his history was written in the O.K. Corral, alongside Wyatt Earp!

Undoubtedly, breech-loading rifles played an integral role during those rough and tumble days of the Wild West. However, not only did those gunslingers benefit from the showdown talents of Doc Holliday, but they possibly owed a portion of their notoriety to another dentist: Edward Maynard. Like one of his predecessors – Dr. John Greenwood – Dr. Maynard also served as dentist to the rich and powerful Washington elite. Although his patients included Congressmen and Presidents and teaching at both the Baltimore College of Dental Surgery and the National University in Washington, Dr. Maynard’s role in history will go down as creator of the breech-loading rifle design! Considered one of the greatest innovations in firearms, this represented just one of the 23 firearm-related patents Dr. Maynard earned during his lifetime!

Before things get too serious here, let’s go to the opposite end of the spectrum with a genuinely sweet treat! It’s light, it’s sweet, it’s sticky and comes in pink and sometimes blue…that’s right, the All-American carnival treat cotton candy made its debut in the summer of 1904 at the St. Louis World’s Fair. The inventor of this spun confection, tried to put a positive “spin” on his new creation, calling it “Fairy Floss” which seems a BIT of a stretch, since William Morrison practiced dentistry as his primary profession! Who knows, maybe he was just trying to drum up some business!

The thought of some fresh cotton candy surely has whetted a few appetites out there, and we hope these fun facts have gotten your curiosity aroused. We’ve just touched the tip of the iceberg today and will be continuing this interesting exploration of “How Do I Know You” next week…so stay tuned! And, you don’t have to wait for more smiles, when one is just around the corner at your neighborhood Smile Center Family dentistry office!

