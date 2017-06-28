Fireworks, the Fourth and Fido…

Common sense tips for a worry free holiday for every member of your family

As San Antonians gear up for the coming Fourth of July holiday, they should keep in mind pets can become very frightened by all the noise and commotion we take for granted during festivities. Planning ahead and using some precautions can help make this Independence Day a festive one for every member of your family. Animal Care Services offers these tips to protect your pet this holiday:

« Pets don’t like loud noises. Some area towns are still scheduled to hold official fireworks displays but these events are no place for pets. Leave them at home in a secured, quiet area where they will be safe.

« A collar and microchip ID can help your pet get back home if they get lost. Roaming animals stand the risk of being picked up by the city’s Animal Care Officers. Your pet’s registered microchip ID is more than their ticket home-Microchips are the law in San Antonio and City residents can get this safe, permanent form of identification for their pet for FREE anytime during regular business hours at ACS. For more information, check out www.saacs.net. No appointments are needed for microchipping.

« NEVER leave pets unattended outside, even in a fenced yard or on a chain. Pets can overreact when they’re scared and that dog who’d never leave your yard before could easily dig a hole under the fence to escape the noise. Fear of the fireworks and outside gatherings can also cause your pet to become entangled in their tether.

« Never leave your pet in the car while you enjoy the party. The South Texas heat can kill. It takes only minutes for the temperature in your car to soar over 120 degrees. Pets left in cars, even with a cracked window, can quickly become stressed by the heat. Please don’t risk your pet’s life.

« Give your pet some peace and quiet. A closed off area inside your home can be a blessing for a pet nervous about all the noise and commotion associated with the Fourth. Remember! Some pets get destructive when they’re frightened so be sure to remove anything your pet could destroy. Try to provide some toys to occupy your pet while you’re out. If your pet is crate trained, make sure they can curl up inside if they get scared. Fresh food and water are a must and a treat or two wouldn’t hurt either!

« Protect your pet from pranksters. Many animal cruelty cases start out as what some consider “harmless pranks.” But there’s nothing harmless (or legal) about shooting fireworks at a pet. Bring outdoor pets indoors, at least for the evening. ACS will investigate anyone suspected of cruelly treating any animal.

« When in doubt, consult your veterinarian. Your vet and local pet stores have a variety of remedies available to soothe your pet’s nerves and set your mind at ease as well.

Tuesday, July 4th is an official City holiday and Animal Care Services main campus at 4710 State Highway 151 will be closed but animal care officers will be on duty. All pet related calls can still be phoned in to 311. Remember! It is against the law to use or display any fireworks within San Antonio and residents can not possess, store, buy, or even transport fireworks with the city limits.