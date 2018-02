Disfruta San Valentín en San Antonio

Hispanicize Event Launches ‘Hispanicize U’ Platform to help Promote Latino Diversity in Advertising, PR and Communications — Cal State Fullerton, Florida International University, Florida Atlantic University, Nova Southeastern, Miami Dade College and The Miami Ad School among the universities who have joined this D&I alliance —

Hispanic Market Advisors® Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary Connecting Innovative Brands with Hispanic Clients Online — Snapshot of the Hispanic search engine marketing agency’s history helping brands to connect with online Hispanic clients or consumers to expand their businesses —