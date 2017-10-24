Crowning of Miss Fiesta 2018 at UIW

On Oct. 18th, at 6:30 p.m. the Miss Fiesta Selection Event for Miss Fiesta San Antonio 2018 was held at The University of the Incarnate Word Concert Hall. Fiesta has been celebrated in the Alamo City for more than one hundred years, beginning in 1891. Since then, the 10-day festival is a main source of tourism revenue and bringing together entire communities from across San Antonio to celebrate the city’s diverse culture.

Miss Fiesta is a newer aspect of Fiesta that began in 2013 and has since then solidified its spot in the festival as one of its newest traditions.

A red carpet greeted every guest that stepped into the University building. The air just outside the concert hall was an ocean of voices, laughter, and anticipation accompanied by a quant harp player.

Camera flashes, increased chatter, and the arrival of more and more Fiesta Royal Court began to send the crowd into frenzy with each passing minute. Finally at 7:30p.m. the usher to the UIW Concert Hall began to ring their bells to announce the beginning of the selection event.

With seats filled the event began with the introduction of the five finalists: Carla Juarez, Mary McFadden, Raffaella Gullo, Alejandra Montellano, and Briden McGraw. A brief welcome by the President of the Fiesta San Antonio Commision Bill Mitchell was given to remind the audience of short history of Miss Fiesta and to introduce the evening’s Master of Ceremonies

“Evolving from a pageant, to the selection of an accomplished young woman who fulfills an internship at the Fiesta San Antonio Commission.” Bill Mitchell president of the Fiesta San Antonio Commision.

The MC of the evening, WOAI channel four news weatherman Albert Flores came out on stage moments after the candidates to begin the interview individual interview process for each Miss Fiesta contender.

A panel of judges including Commander of the 37th Training Wing at Lackland Air-Force base Colonel Roy Collins, Vice President-Store Manager of Macy’s North Star Mall Barb Quinn, former Texas legislator Silvia S. Romo, Board Chair of The San Antonio Riverwalk Association Laurence Seiterle, and the Valero Energy Community Relations Supervisor Debra Weems sat in front of the stage to judge their interviews and select the new Miss Fiesta.

The finalist were asked a series of questions by Flores with a focus on their service project that would coincide with Fiesta 2018. Juarez,the 21-year-old UTSA student had an education-based project that would implement class visits and book drives to promote the importance of education for young students.

“What I’m trying to do is ensure that every San Antonio student knows the importance of their education and knows that it’s going to impact their community, their family and themselves.” Juarez said.

The second finalist and junior at UT Austin, Mary McFadden, has a project that directly deals with a major issue of Fiesta. Her program, named “Viva Verde”, intends to utilize social media to remind festival goers the importance of properly disposing trash in hopes to reduce the tremendous amounts of litter accumulated during Fiesta

“San Antonio is turning 300 this year but what will Fiesta look like in another 300 years if we don’t start seriously considering how our actions are affecting the environment.” Mary McFadden said.

Next up on stage to be interviewed was another Long Horn from UT Austin, Raffaello Gullo. Her service project, “Viva Fiesta Para Todos,” seeks to promote a more inclusive Fiesta to be enjoyed by children and adults with disabilities.

“The overall goal of my project will be to enhance the awareness component, so that each individual living with a disability has the opportunity to participate in Fiesta.” Gullo explained.

The fourth finalist and senior at Our Lady of the Lake University Alejandra Montellano has a service project that would benefit certain Fiesta goers. Her project “Tot Stops” seeks to provide sanitary and more private facilities for mothers, mothers to be and children with special needs.

“The people of San Antonio take pride in where they’re from, and pride in their city.” Montellano said.

The final candidate of the night and student at the University of the Incarnate Word was Briden McGraw. Her service project “Request a Fiesta” is based around the citizens of San Antonio, such as those in hospitals, and nursing homes, who cannot Visit Fiesta. Her project aims to visit these citizens and bring the Fiesta experience to them.

“I love to have the opportunity to share with people that, there is something for everybody at Fiesta.”

With the interviews concluded the five finalists exited the stage while the judges tallied their scores to decide on a winner. Fiesta Commission Executive Director Amy Shaw stepped up to the podium to introduce Miss Fiesta 2017 Madi Moad-Hageman to giver her closing remarks on what it meant to be Miss Fiesta. Hageman had a lasting impression on the Miss Fiesta foundation by raising awareness of utilizing sign language to better accommodate Fiesta goers with hearing needs. Her statement was made completely in sign and dubbed over for the audience to hear.

“Although I’m sad to close this chapter and pass on the crown, I’m excited to see which one of these incredible ladies gets to hop on this incredible ride next.” Moad-Hageman said.

At 8:25 p.m. the five finalists returned to the stage, wearing extravagant custom dresses, for the announcement that everyone on stage and in the audience had been waiting for. Master of Ceremonies Albert Flores took to the stage with a white envelope in hand that contained the name of Miss Fiesta 2018 and Miss Fiesta runner up.

Briden McGraw was awarded Miss Fiesta runner up and the crowd applauded her as she received embraces and handshakes accompanied with a bouquet of roses.

The crowd fell silent once more to await the name of the finalist would claim the title Miss Fiesta. Tears and the face of disbelief fell upon Carla Juarez after Flores announced her name and she acquired the title of Miss Fiesta. The crowd arose in thunderous applause followed by camera flashes as Moad-Hageman stood behind Juarez, removing her crown and bestowing upon Juarez’s head.

The Ceremony closed with Flores thanking all in attendance and thanking the Fiesta Commission the opportunity to host the occasion. His last words on the night was a vibrant and enthusiastic “Viva Fiesta.”