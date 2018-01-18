CEO for Compassionate Cultivation responds to new legislation

On Jan. 4, United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a memorandum on marijuana enforcement. His issued statement comes at a time where 30 states, and the District of Columbia have already legalized the use of cannabis for medical or recreational purposes.

“Given the Department’s well-established general principles, previous nationwide guidance specific to marijuana enforcement is unnecessary and is rescinded effective immediately,” Sessions stated in the memorandum.

The consequences of this approach will be stricter laws pertaining to marijuana use, and could make it more difficult for states that have not already legalized cannabis for recreational or medical purposes.

Brief in comparison to the Cole memo, Session’s current memorandum remains vague and does not specify what actual changes are to come in the new year, only that the department is reverting to its old stance on marijuana enforcement.

The memorandum is referring to the Cole Memo, issued under the Obama administration in 2013. The Cole Memo allowed a more lenient policy when it came to states legalizing cannabis for medicinal and recreational purposes in separate forms, such as the plant, CBD oil, edibles and other forms of the product.

Compassionate Cultivations, only one of three Texan CBD oil distributing companies for medicinal use, made nationwide strides by opening its doors in November 2017. Since then, their focus has been on preparing their first ever crop to be processed into medicine for epilepsy patients. Despite the crackdown, Morris Denton, CEO of CC isn’t backing down. He remarked that CC’s goal is to help those suffering, and isn’t concerned.

“It doesn’t change a thing for us, not one thing,” Morris Denton, CEO of Compassionate Cultivations remarked in regards to the most recent memo released by the Attorney General’s office. “The only thing that we can control is that we produce great medicine that delivers on the promise and we get it into the hands of the people that are suffering.”

The U.S spending bill has been extended to Jan. 19, 2018 and will be a pivotal moment in deciding future legislation on the medical marijuana industry. However this has done little to concern Denton, as he shared in an issued statement on Jan. 5.

“It’s uncertain what’s in store for states that have passed broad medical cannabis legalization laws or laws allowing recreational marijuana,” Denton stated. “What actions will be taken next on the federal level are still to be determined. From our perspective in Texas, the DOJ’s action is likely to be focused on states with more liberal legalization laws.”

The legislation and controversy surrounding marijuana legalization alters constantly, but Denton remains committed, along with his staff, to running a legitimate, state regulated, service for the families and individuals in need CBD oil.