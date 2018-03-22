Top 5 trade scenarios for Kawhi Leonard

Another game, another Spurs victory. San Antonio bested the Washington Wizards 98-90 for their fifth straight victory and a likely playoff slot for the 21st straight season. However, the real story was the notable absence of Kawhi Leonard. The Spurs star player was written off from coming back this season, until he announced last week that he would return. Instead, he shifted gears over the weekend, claiming he wasn’t ready to step onto the hardwood this season.

As per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Spurs conducted a team only meeting last Saturday after soundly defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves, and aired their grievances to Leonard about his lengthy absence. Allegedly, the relationship between the San Antonio franchise and Leonard has decayed through the process, citing a lack of communication and mistrust between both parties. Leonard is consulting his own medical group, both outside and inside the organization, and informed his teammates that his self-imposed benching is for good reason.

“He is not coming back,” Ginobili said after the Washington win. “For me, he’s not coming back because it’s not helping. We fell for it a week ago again. I guess you guys made us fall for it. But we have to think that he’s not coming back, that we are who we are, that we got to fight without him. That shouldn’t be changing, at least until he is ready for the jump ball.”

Leonard is eligible for a $200 million contract extension over the summer and will hit free agency in 2019 if San Antonio doesn’t pull the monetary trigger. With this in mind — and with such a hefty paycheck for a player suffering under uncertain circumstances — what if the Spurs avoided the drama and initiated a trade? Although it’s unlikely, considering the last big trade was Richard Jefferson for Stephen Jackson, a swap could be the solution if the organization isn’t convinced by Leonard’s commitment to the silver-and-black.

La Prensa brainstormed some possible trade scenarios for the summer. We only considered Leonard-for-player swaps, and didn’t add other Spurs players or picks into the mix:

Los Angeles Lakers — Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram

Magic Johnson is unlikely to part with two young prospects, but the allure of a guaranteed franchise player could be too much to pass up. Ingram has improved considerably from his rookie campaign, averaging 16.2 points and 5.4 rebounds; Kuzma may have been the steal of the draft — the 27th pick has put up 15.6 points and 6.2 boards. The shooting upside could be appealing to coach Popovich, who has endured former sharp-shooter Danny Green’s 3-point percentage decline over the years.

Washington Wizards — John Wall

The Wizards star point guard underwent knee surgery in late January. Since then, Washington picked themselves up by their red, white, and blue bootstraps, emerging from a losing streak that nearly dashed their playoff hopes and elevating to the sixth seed — a half a game out of the fourth slot. With backup point guard Tomas Satoransky, everyone seems to get more touches, which doesn’t exactly equate to more points. Assists have increased without Wall, but his point output is sorely missed. Enter Kawhi Leonard, who would add the scoring touch the Wiz need without impeding their newly found, successful ball movement. In the meanwhile, San Antonio has tried to initiate Dejounte Murray in Tony Parker’s stead to mixed results; Murray seems to be more of a bench guy, while the tag-team combo of Wall and Aldridge could be something San Antonio fans would salivate over.

Memphis Grizzlies — Mike Conley, Tyreke Evans

It’s doubtful that the lowly Grizzlies would part with both pieces, but Memphis currently lurks at the bottom of the Western Conference standings due to a plethora of injuries. A soft reboot may be what the Tennessee franchise needs. San Antonio gets the defensive wizardry and scoring output at the one, while Evans attempts to pick-up the slack at small forward that Leonard will leave in his wake. The Grizzlies get a rejuvenated twin towers of Leonard and Marc Gasol in the low post — something they haven’t had since Zach Randolph was in his prime. Even then, the offensive output wouldn’t be close to what Leonard could provide.

Boston Celtics — Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier, Jayson Tatum

The Celtics would part with their point guard depth, but the acquisition of Leonard will propel them to championship frontrunners. San Antonio gets insurance at the point guard position, with both smalls providing scoring and consistent defensive grit. Tatum is no Leonard, but the rookie has plenty of upside; his stats are better than the Klaw was during their respective first years. Coach Popovich could mold Tatum into a Kawhi 2.0 if he chose to. The biggest drawback would be the Boston Celtics starting five: Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford, Kawhi Leonard and Jaylen Brown could be a dynasty caused by San Antonio’s transaction.

Portland Trailblazers — C.J. McCollum, Evan Turner

The ultimate irony is Leonard being shipped to Aldridge’s old stomping grounds. Portland has been better than expected in the absence of Aldridge, currently in the third seed behind a hot Damian Lillard and coach Terry Stotts’ excellent leadership. A second round appearance is probably as far as this team will go, but a combo of Leonard and Lillard could definitely push them farther. San Antonio gets the second best player on the team, who would work well alongside Murray. Turner is a little long in the tooth, but his veteran leadership and reliability coming off the bench could inject a spark into the reserves unit.