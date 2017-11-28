Tony Parker leads San Antonio offense after lengthy absence

Tony Parker’s first bucket since May happened early in the first quarter. The San Antonio faithful acted like a balloon straining to pop with anticipation, bursting with rapturous applause and relief that their beloved starting point guard was indeed back from his lengthy injury absence. After 208 days of inactivity, the veteran and future hall-of-famer finished with six points and four assists with limited minutes (14) in a 115-108 victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

“I’m always amazed by all the love from Spurs fans. It’s hard to describe the feeling, but I was very excited and just wanted to thank everybody for all the support. The city of San Antonio has been amazing. All the fans, the Spurs organization. It was just a great journey, just a great game tonight.”

Quick reaction … Parker on his return..appeared to almost shed a tear during intros …asked him about it #Spurs pic.twitter.com/gXtvMUTZRD — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) November 28, 2017

Yes, that’s my big blonde head in the background.

Parker’s homecoming was nearly spoiled by a Dallas team that erupted with a hot start, at one point leading San Antonio by 13 points in the first half. Gregg Popovich garnered his third and fourth technical foul of the season, after a loose ball bounced off the knee of Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell. The refs missed the call, prompting coach Popovich to lose his mind and storm the court, earning his second rejection of the year. The cheers for Pop mirrored those for Tony Parker’s return as the coach exited the court.

Oh man. Greg Popovich came UN. HINGED.

pic.twitter.com/QhzwqKmqWl — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 28, 2017

I’d hate to get his order wrong at a restaurant.

San Antonio had another convincing third quarter, embarking on a 12-1 run and earning their first lead since 2:15 of the first quarter. Their after halftime strength continued, outscoring Dallas 31-22 in the period; an assist by Parker to Pau Gasol helped notch the score at 58..

As usual, the Spurs front court came up big: LaMarcus Aldridge scored a season-high 33 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had three blocks; Pau Gasol chipped in 25 points and was three-for-four from behind the arc.

The heartbeat of the offense was still produced by Parker; his return and the inevitable comeback of Kawhi Leonard could still make the Spurs potential contenders in the loaded Western Conference.

“Personally, I was pleased to see him (Parker),” assistant coach Ettore Messina – who filled in as head coach after Popovich’s dismissal – said. “I think he did one big thing: he really poised the team at the beginning of the second half. Not only because he scored and had a couple of jumpers and a couple of assists. But, he really calmed down the team and had them executing on both ends of the floor.”

The Spurs take on the Memphis Grizzlies tomorrow. Head coach David Fizdale was recently fired; interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff will coach his first game with the organization against the silver-and-black.

everyone feeling bad for Grizzlies' coach David Fizdale for being fired when really he should be feeling sorry for us… pic.twitter.com/4U0WWqgro4 — LakeShowYo™ (@LakeShowYo) November 27, 2017

Everyone’s a winner during the offseason.