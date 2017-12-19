Takeaways from Spurs win over the Clippers 

The Clippers are a boring team

Remember Lob City — that exciting, albeit short lived other team in Los Angeles that inspired bandwagons across the West Coast? Yeah, that offensive spark is no longer there for the Clippers. Ever since Chris Paul left to pursue not having to pay state tax in Houston, DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin look like a three-headed monster, if one of those heads were severed off, causing the others to writhe as the creature bled out and died. Look at the numbers for the Clips: LA currently is .379 in the win-loss column. In the six years that Paul was with the franchise, they averaged .656. Even the year prior to his acquisition, the Griffin lead squad was .390 with an eye towards the future. With murmurs of Jordan being shipped off to greener pastures, I’m not sure what the optimism is for a championship banner to be lifted amongst the barren rafters of the former Lob City.

TP doing work

Even Tony Parker was indifferent to his opponent: “It’s just a win, on to the next one.”

Parker had 16 points and seven assists on 7-of-9 shooting; his 23 minutes played was his second-longest stint after missing the first 19 games while recovering from left quadriceps tendon surgery. With Kobe mania in the air, Parker managed to set a milestone over the Black Mamba, moving into eighth on the all-time wins list, earning his 853rd victory. The veteran point guard has a ways to go in order to surpass fellow Spur Tim Duncan, who sits at third on the list with 1,001 wins.

Spurs remember Kobe’s career

Kobe’s retirement hung over the AT&T Center like an invisible jersey from the rafters. A few fans brandished either the numbers eight or 24 — both of which the Staples Center were retiring that night. Even Coach Popovich acknowledged the achievement prior to last night’s action: “Kobe is one of those guys that every coach in the world says, ‘That would have been great to have an opportunity to coach that guy.’ That’s the best thing I can say about him. It says everything,” Popovich said. “He’s one of the greatest players of all time. It’s not just his talent or his physical skills.

His mind was on a par with Michael and Larry and Magic, guys like that,” Pop continued. “They thought the game. They knew what was going on. And then on top of that, he had a really phenomenal competitiveness. So it’s not just the talent. It’s the mind and the grit, the guts, the who he is and the way he wanted to compete night after night, which is what made him Kobe Bryant.”

Bryant met the Spurs seven times in the playoffs from 1999 to 2013, posting an overall 4-3 series record and against the silver-and-black.

Kawhi still rusty

After putting up only seven shots in the first half, Leonard didn’t return in the second half, retiring with seven points in 16 minutes, which finished his streak of 110 straight games scoring in double figures. The Klaw seemed tentative and lacked the aggression that defined his MVP-caliber performance last season. Teammate Rudy Gay warned the media to tamper their expectations for his recovery: “You can’t expect him to be the Kawhi we know he can be yet,” Gay said. “Obviously, he wants to be there, but it takes time. Again, it’s something I know about. He will be just fine.”

Vets stepped up

Other veterans compensated for San Antonio stars’ struggles: LaMarcus Aldridge had 19 points and eight boards; Manu Ginobili continued to play like he took a swig from the Argentinian fountain of youth, posting 13 points and dishing five assists. Rudy Gay (12) and Patty Mills (11) were other athletes responsible for San Antonio’s total double-digit scoring, with the Australian point guard becoming just the third player in Spurs history to score 3,000+ points off the bench.