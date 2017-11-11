Takeaways from the Spurs loss to the Bucks

Aldridge playing lights out basketball

LaMarcus Aldridge continues to prove his worth as a Western Conference all-star, notching his fifth double-double of the season with a 20 point and 12 rebound (a season high) performance in a 94-87 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. There was a point where LA didn’t look like he was going to miss, making his first five consecutive shots and having a hand in 16 of the Spurs points in the first quarter.

LA’s lost puppy dog phase in last years Western Conference finals — where he stared around wide eyed as Golden State destroyed San Antonio’s championship aspirations — seems to be a thing of the past. The combination of Kawhi Leonard and Aldridge will certainly make San Antonio playoff contenders whenever The Klaw returns from his injury sabbatical.

… But Giannis was better

Pop called Giannis Antetokounmpo “a leader, he knows what he can do and he plays now to

destroy you.” As the Thanos the Titan of the Milwaukee basketball universe, the Greek Freak outplayed his front court opposition, tallying 28 points, 12 boards and five assists. The length of Antetokounmpo and the rest of the gangly Milwaukee Monsters was problematic for San Antonio on both sides of the court.

“When we moved the ball, when we attacked, when we didn’t hold it, we created advantages,” Pau Gasol said. “When we held it, that’s when they’re at their best. When we got to the sideline, that’s where they’re at their best. When we attack from the middle of the floor, that’s when we hurt them. But we didn’t do it consistently enough.”

The Bucks defense shouldn’t be this good

The Bucks forced 18 turnovers — the second most the Spurs have coughed up this season — and nabbed a season-high 10 steals, holding the Spurs to 42.5% shooting. San Antonio’s 87 points were the fewest allowed by Milwaukee and tied the lowest Spurs offensive tally this season. A concerned eyebrows should be raised because the Bucks defense isn’t that great; Milwaukee ranked 26th in a 30-team league in defensive efficiency and dwells in the middle of the pack in terms of points allowed. The multitude of turnovers — as well as seven swats — resulted in 19 fast break points for the Deer.

Whats going on with the Spurs backcourt?

Against the Milwaukee Bucks, Murray continued his decline, contributing to just nine minutes — a season low. The playing time marked the fourth of five games where the sophomore point guard played below 20 minutes. In his stead, Patty Mills played a head scratching 37 minutes, notching 14 points on a team high 15 shots; the veteran Spurs’ minutes have increased from 22 minutes in October to 29 through November.

Mills pocketed a hefty chunk of change over the offseason, signing a $50 million, four year deal with San Antonio. However, this season, Mills is shooting a putrid 35.2% from the field — a career low — and dumping 8.3 points per game, the lowest in three years despite a career high in minutes played. Mills will likely be relegated to the bench when Tony Parker returns from injury, but where does that leave Murray? The former Washington standout will need to learn how to effectively space the floor and consistently contribute if he wants to be the point guard of the Silver-and- Black’s future.