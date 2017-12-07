Bryn Forbes has the Curry shot, leads Spurs to victory

The song “Punch Drunk Love” from rapper Common has Kanye West calling out a potential suitor in the chorus, repeating “Already know I’m too fly”. Hopefully, this bravado by the biggest megalomaniac of our generation doesn’t pass on to Bryn Forbes, who was showered with praise by his coaches and teammates alike following the Spurs 117-105 shellacking of the Miami Heat. Forbes was perfect from behind the arc, hammering in 5-5 from beyond the arc for 17 total points; he is now the fourth undrafted player in franchise history to hit five or more threes in a game.

“With Bryn its a confidence thing,” said Rudy Gay, who contributed 16 points, seven boards and three steals in the victory. “Before the game, I told him you’re the best shooter in the world. So I guess he’s better than Steph.”

“Bryn’s come a long way,” Popovich said. “He spent a couple of years in the D League, not drafted or anything like that, and he’s worked at both ends of the court. He’s tried to carve out an NBA career, and he’s doing it well.”

Forbes could be their most reliable three point go-to man since Danny Green was draining over 40% a few years ago. As a Summer League standout last season, Forbes made 77% of his threes during pre-draft workouts. After limited minutes in his freshman campaign, the sophomore shooting guard has doubled his playing time and is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc.

However, it doesn’t seem to be going to his head Yeezus style; Forbes was humbled by his coach’s glowing praise.

“Pop said that?” said Forbes when told that Popovich compared his scoring potential to Steph Curry prior to Wednesday nights game. “I appreciate that, I’m just trying to make the right plays and hit the open shots that I get.”

“Having Pop’s confidence gives me confidence, and that’s huge for me.”

It was a night where the Spurs backcourt excelled in San Antonio’s ninth consecutive win against the Miami Heat; Tony Parker logged his first minutes in the fourth quarter this season, scoring six points in the period of his 10 total, and chipped in a season-high nine assists. The Spurs are undefeated this year with Parker initiated in the roster, going 5-0 under the facilitation of the veteran point guard.

Miami was red hot during the first half, shooting a scalding 58% from the floor and leading the Spurs 58-57 at halftime. However, the Heat have suffered from consistency issues in the second half of play, their net rating falls dramatically in the third quarter by -13.9 and in the fourth by -6.3 The Spurs excel in the third quarter and issued a smaller lineup in the second half.

A 7-0 run early in the fourth put the game out of reach, with San Antonio leading by as many as 15 points. The Spurs held their opponent to 24 points or less in three quarters and boasted eight players in double figures.

The Spurs next play the league leading Boston Celtics in a tough home stand this Friday. Follow-up games against the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks — each lurk in the bottom cellars of the Western Conference — could give Forbes and other San Antonio youngsters the playing time they need to develop. Could Forbes be the future Curry of the Alamo City?