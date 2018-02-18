Aldridge selected dead last for NBA All-Star game

After dropping three consecutive games entering the All-Star Weekend — and going 1-3 during their annual Rodeo Road Trip — the Spurs are in need of some good news. That hasn’t happened, with San Antonio forward LaMarcus Aldridge reportedly selected as the final pick of the 2018 NBA All-Star draft, as per ESPN’s Chris Haynes. L.A. was the final selection to Cleveland Cavaliers star Lebron James’ team, while Boston Celtics center Al Horford went to Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry’s squad. Team James held both the first and last pick of the newly minted NBA All-Star Draft. The selection process occurred behind closed doors — a private ceremony that will likely be broadcast next year. According to Aldridge, he isn’t slighted by the low pick.

“I’m not a flashy player,” the six-time All-Star informed ESPN. “That’s OK. “We’re all All-Stars, so, at the end of the day, we should be thankful to be here. Picked first, picked last, it doesn’t matter. We’re all competitive, too. It won’t be the easiest thing to be picked last, but at the end of the day, you’re just happy to be here.”

After a season where he was discontent with the role he played in the Spurs system, Aldridge has bounced back in a huge way this year, tallying 22.4 points and 8.4 rebounds on 51.4% shooting — the highest percentage in his career. Despite the absence of injured superstar Kawhi Leonard, Aldridge has lead the Spurs to a 35-24 mark — good enough for third place in the loaded Western Conference. Former San Antonio assistant and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was quick to applaud the 12-year veteran’s workload this season.

“He’s been dominant,” Kerr said, after the Warriors recently topped the Spurs. “He’s one of the best low-post players in the league. It’s a dying breed.”

The All-Star game is a glorified popularity contest with little defense and flashy offense. Despite his skillset, Aldridge doesn’t rank in the upper echelons of popular players; his jersey sales aren’t in the top 15, unlike teammate Leonard (#9). Because of his size and lack of speed, Aldridge’s skillset isn’t considered as valuable in an era of fast break basketball. Despite this, he recently cracked the top 100 all-time most points, tallying 16,345; he’s currently 56 points shy of Joe Dumars.

The All-Star game will be broadcast tonight at 7 p.m. Aldridge has missed the last two games for San Antonio with a knee injury and will be a game time decision.