Spurs keep streak alive against Timberwolves, eye playoff seed

Flecks of green were scattered around the traditionally silver-and-black garbed Spurs audience. The St. Patrick Days festivities saw the lights frequently going emerald, the Silver Dancers performed their routines to Irish-themed tunes, and an Irish flag was draped over the railing of a nosebleed section. Even the Coyote was dressed up like a giant leprechaun. The March holiday is known for its abundance of libations, but the Spurs playoff aspirations have been nothing but sobering, their focus firmly on the finish line of the postseason.

While the green-shirted fans indulged, the Spurs continued their win streak, besting the higher-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves 117-111 behind LaMarcus Aldridge 39 points and 10 rebounds. The Spurs big was on fire, scoring his 22nd point in the first half, and then dashing to the other end and swatting an Karl Anthony-Townes’ shot. The crowd gave him a monsterous standing ovation, appreciating his stellar efforts — a bright spot in an injury riddled season. In fact, the Spurs shot 84.2 percent from the floor in the second quarter — the highest percentage since 2010, when they went 85.7 percent against Golden State.

San Antonio’s ball security was an advantage, only choking the rock over five times in comparison to the Timberwolves 16; their 19 consecutive field-goals made in the first half was the second longest streak over the last ten seasons. The Spurs currently possess a crucial 2-1 advantage over their conference foe and are currently on track for a 46 win season — their lowest number in the win column in a full season since they missed the playoffs in 1997.

After numerous setbacks in the fourth quarter this season — including six losses last month through the early part of March where they lead at the end of regulation, only to see their potential victory slip away — the Spurs held the Timberwolves to under 25 to finish the game.

“It’s better than what we were doing,” Popovich admitted. “Any improvement to the fourth quarter is great. I thought we had a lot of participants, a lot of active bodies.”

San Antonio is now entering the do-or-die portion of their schedule. In one of the closest Western conference playoff races in recent memory, the three through nine seed are separated by a mere five games; the six to ten seeds are a virtual tie. Houston and Golden State are a lock the first and second seeds respectively. While the bracket is everchanging, San Antonio has struggled through 2018, posting a 14-18 record with a putrid 5-11 over their last 16 games. They currently sit at seventh, but a bad streak could push them out of postseason contention.

Still MIA is Kawhi Leonard — the necessary push the Spurs need for any kind of postseason success. Leonard was supposed to be back Thursday, but his insistence to be treated by his own doctors has still prohibited him from stepping on the hardwood. Aldridge has been stepping up in his stead, averaging 29.3 points and eight rebounds during the three game winning streak.

Thibodeau praises Danny Green

In a remark that will surely spark some trade rumors over the offseason, coach Tom Thibodeau was spotted at the Pelicans/Spurs game on Thursday night. As per Tom Osborne, coach Thibodeau had nothing but high praise for Danny Green: “Danny Green is probably overlooked a little bit. He’s as good as it gets defensively in this league.”

Although the former Tarheel is posting career highs in blocks (1.2) — including a franchise high six blocks for a guard against New Orleans — he has become a hindrance behind the arc, including shooting 2-8 against coach Thibodeau’s Timberwolves, after missing six consecutive 3’s. The eighth year Spur is posting a 37.5% from downtown, the third lowest with San Antonio. Thibodeau may be interested in Green’s services next season; his name circulated in trade discussions last month, but no franchise committed to pulling the trigger before the deadline.

Hammon to stay with Spurs

Prior to the Minnesota win, assistant coach Becky Hammon announced her plans to stay on the San Antonio coaching staff. In a report issued a few weeks ago, Colorado State University and Hammon were in negotiations to bring on the fourth-year assistant as the next Rams head coach. Instead, Hammon is passing on offers and will remain in the Alamo City. The first female assistant in the Association has earned nothing but raves from coach Popovich, who let her coach a game during the preseason while he sat in the stands.

“She’s earned the respect of everybody in our program, top to bottom,” Popovich said, as per the San Antonio Express. “I really respect her knowledge and her way of doing things. So, whatever she wants to do in her future, she’s a natural. She’s got it all.”

Hammon previously played for CSU from 1996-99, before competing in the WNBA for 16 seasons. Her name has previously been linked to the head women’s coaching job at the University of Florida, and both coaching and general manager duties with the Milwaukee Bucks.