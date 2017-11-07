Popovich reaches winning milestone with triumph over Phoenix

Coach Gregg Popovich continued proving his accolades as the greatest NBA coach of all time, putting another feather in his cap by passing Phil Jackson on the all-time win list by a head coach, earning his 1,156th win with a blowout 112-95 victory against the Phoenix Suns.

Popovich is the only coach in the top ten list that earned his wins with one team and is one of only nine coaches that passed the 1,000 victory marker in Association history. The 22-year veteran only needs 19 to pass coach George Karl at No. 5 and 69 wins to eclipse coach Jerry Sloan at No. 4; the top spot is currently held by coach Don Nelson with 1,335 leading four different teams. At 55 average wins a season for his career, Popovich should attain the winningest coach honor in roughly two and a half seasons, at which point he will be the oldest coach in NBA history.

The accomplishment was overshadowed by the horrific shootings in Sutherland Springs, an act of violence that forced Popovich to release the following statement postgame:

“We won a basketball game, but considering what’s going on today, it’s pretty meaningless,” Popovich said. “When you think about the tragedy those families are suffering, it’s just inconceivable. It’s impossible to put your head around. So I think talking about basketball tonight is probably pretty inappropriate.”

After a first half where the Suns shot lights out at 52.4% FGM and 50% beyond the arc and the Spurs shots 44.7% with a paltry 33.3% 3PM, San Antonio put the game away in the third quarter, restricting Phoenix to 4-of-21 shooting. Aldridge continued his claims to an all-star slot, scoring 21 points and accounting for nine rebounds. A game removed from contributing 63 points, the bench stepped up again, padding the scoreboard with 51 — lead by first year Spur Brandon Paul.

“I think our focus was there,” said Paul in regards to the Spurs renewed energy in the second half. “There was a stretch when we were on the road and may not have come out with the most focused mentality. But the last few games, we’ve come out and brought the fight to them, and it helped us and put us in a better situation.”

Next, the Spurs take on playoff contender Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night and have lost three of the last four meetings.