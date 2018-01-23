Parker loses job as Spurs are clobbered by Indiana Pacers

Around the ten minute mark of the fourth quarter, veteran point guard Tony Parker positioned himself behind the free throw. Already, it was a tough game for the Spurs mainstay; he was replaced in the starting lineup by fledgling point guard Dejounte Murray, the first time since the 2010 playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks. As he lined up his shot, a young kid in the audience shouted his name, like a triumphant sports film where the athletic protagonist wins at the end. This wasn’t that movie.

The ball was released, arched upwards and promptly thudded off the center of the rim.

This was the way it went for the Spurs in their 94-86 loss to the Indiana Pacers, a game in which they were destroyed at the line, 58.3% compared to their opponents 94.1%. In only their third loss at home, San Antonio choked the ball over 20 times; they have only notched five victories when turning the ball over 16 or more times. It got to the point where the young Pacers team were blatantly permitting the Spurs to launch up uncontested threes, going 9-34 on 26.5%.

It was the first time that Tony Parker came off the bench this regular season. According to Michael C. Wright of ESPN, Popovich told Parker before the game that “he thought it was time” to start someone else at the pg position.

“If Pop sees something that is good for the team, I will try to do my best,” Parker said. “I will support Pop’s decision and will try to help DJ the best I can, and try to be the best I can in that second unit with Manu and Patty.”

For what it’s worth, Parker didn’t do too shabby as a reserve, finishing with 12 points and five assists on 50% shooting. Murray succeeded in spreading the floor defensively with his length, but paid for it with five fouls administered for his aggression. The seven boards he nabbed were beneficial; his poor shooting percentage (37.5%) and low assist tally (four) were not.

Popovich was hesitant when asked if DJ would continue holding the starter reigns.

“We’ll see,” Popovich responded, non-committal.

The point guard dilemma seems to be an issue with a very limited timetable to be resolved. Parker is an unrestricted free agent with a $23.2 million cap hold at seasons end. Veteran backup Patty Mills still has three years and $37 million on his contract after this year and is tallying highs in minutes played, to manage Parker’s minutes after returning from a torn quadricep last May.

The Spurs are currently hobbled with injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Rudy Gay and Manu Ginobili. The absence is apparent in their dreadful shooting, tying their fourth worst scoring output on the season. The loss marked the first time the Spurs failed to score over 90 points in two consecutive games.

“You gotta make shots in this league,” Popovich said. “We’re holding people to under 100 points per night. I’m impressed with our effort. It’s hard to do that night after night, especially when you’re not making shots, but in the end, it’s a combination of playing good defense with that effort and the balls gotta go in the hole.”