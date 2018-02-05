Important Spurs Takeaways Before The Rodeo Road Trip

The Spurs embark on their annual Rodeo Road Trip next week after falling to the Utah Jazz 120-111, concluding five consecutive home games. Over the next six matchups, San Antonio will try to get back on track after posting a .500 average in 2018. Here are the takeaways you need to know before the away excursion:

Unusually bad record… by Pop standards

The Spurs were wretched throughout the New Year, limping to 9-9 in 2018. San Antonio haven’t been very good on the road either, earning a losing record of 12-15 — a significant dip from the 20-5 they compiled last season in the same period prior to the Rodeo Road Trip.

The Spurs already equaled their loss total of all last year (21, with last night’s loss to the Utah Jazz) and are on their way to equalling the team’s worst record since 2009-10 season when they finished the regular season as a seventh seed. In fact, the Alamo City hasn’t dipped below 32 losses since Popovich took over the coaching reins in the 1996-97 season. More bad news: four of the six teams on the road trip boast winning records.

Defense a tamed steed, but offense needs to giddy-up

S.A.’s defensive rating and opponents points per game rank in the league’s upper echelons. However, their offense is a mess, dwelling in the bottom cellar of output. Coaches stress that defense wins game. In the current era of fast break basketball and Golden State-influenced spot-up shooting, a sound scoring output is vital to win championships.

San Antonio’s problem is they don’t have a consistent scoring option. It’s not the fault of LaMarcus Aldridge, who’s doing all he can by garnering his sixth all-star selection. However, it’s not a big man’s league anymore; his performance is compromised by the times. Danny Green’s contract with the devil seems to have expired; his reliability from the arc has waned over the last several years, shooting below 40 percent for the third consecutive year. Dejounte Murray could be the most frustrating player to watch, with tremendous upside but inconsistent performances. Kawhi Leonard could give the unit a much needed spur in the offenses side, but who knows when he’ll heal from his mysterious ailments.

Aldridge continues to ball

With Kawhi’s injury uncertainty, what if this was all a conspiracy to give Aldridge what he wanted? After all, Duncan and Popovich lured LA to the Alamo City with the promise that the silver-and-black would be his team. With Leonard hobbled, could Pop and the F.O. be giving Aldridge a Frank Capra-esque taste of what his destiny would be as the Spurs frontman?

Tin foil hats aside, Aldridge is doing all he can with what he’s got: a roster that teeters between too old and too young depending on the rotation. Aldridge’s own stats have been pretty phenomenal. In 52 games, he’s averaging 22.3 points and 8.5 rebounds, including 10 contests of 30 points or more. Any talk of trades that permeated the summer have vanished. Number 12 is here to stay, and he’ll continue doing what he can to put positives in the win column.

Trade time for S.A.

The Spurs need a scorer, plain and simple. Could they make a big splash prior to the All-Star break?

R.C. Buford isn’t renowned for making big moves during the season — the last noteable one was probably Richard Jefferson for Stephen Jackson a few years ago. Could the glut of trade fodder entice San Antonio? Kemba Walker, Lou Williams, and Tyreke Evans have all been in the midst of swirling trade talks. Each player averaged over 19 points this season. Even Anthony Davis has been linked to fitting in with San Antonio — creating a duplicate twin towers that could rival the glory days of Tim Duncan and David Robinson. The Spurs are also keeping close tabs on Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson; assistant general manager Brian Wright used to be employed under the same title in Detroit when they originally drafted Johnson. San Antonio has until the February 8 deadline to make any moves.