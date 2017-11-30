Aldridge puts offensive assault on overwhelmed Grizzlies

Over the summer, it was very common to see LaMarcus Aldridge jerseys hung in the clearance sections of stores. After a disappointing series against Golden State in the Western Conference Finals, fans and retailers alike were convinced that the third-year Spur would be shipped out to greener pastures. Instead, Popovich and the begrudging star met over the summer and discussed Aldridge’s role in the Silver-and-Black; Pop admitted that he tried to change him and sculpt him into the player he envisioned with San Antonio. This year, coach Popovich has taken a step back and allowed Aldridge the opportunity to be himself. So far, it’s worked. You can now find #12 jerseys re-racked amongst other jerseys, the price tag without a red discount sticker.

Aldridge lead the Spurs with a career high 41 points in a 104-95 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies. LA accounted for 17 points in the first quarter, tying a career high in 3pm by going a perfect 3-of-3 from behind the arc. After two years struggling to find his place in the organization, Aldridge is now averaging 22.2 points — third most of his career and the highest mark since his last season with the Portland Trailblazers in the 2014-15 season, despite the third least minutes played since his rookie campaign. He is now the sixth PF/C in the Association this season with back-to-back 30+ point efforts.

LaMarcus Aldridge is the first Spur with 40+ points on less than 25 shots since Manu Ginobili had 44 on 13-18 shooting in 2008. — Jordan Howenstine (@AirlessJordan) November 30, 2017

Aldridge doesn’t want to see his name at Ross anymore.

“He’s been an all-star,” coach Popovich said when asked to evaluate Aldridge’s efficiency this season. “The defensive end, the offensive end, being a leader — everything combined. He’s been fantastic and he did it again tonight.”

It’s no surprise that both of Aldridge’s dynamic performances came with the return of Tony Parker, who continued integrating himself back in the offense with 10 points and five assists in 18 minutes of play. With Parker, the rhythm of the offense is completely different, with San Antonio having more ball security than any point without the veteran; in the first half, the Spurs only turned the ball over three times, in comparison to Memphis’ 11 TO’s. Their total eight turnovers is well below the 14 they average per game.

“Tony’s very knowledgeable,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “His IQ in the pick-and-roll is off the charts. He makes us a better team with pick-and-roll. It helps players and helps the bigs because they know where the ball is coming from and Tony knows how to deliver it.”

With the victory, San Antonio is now only two games behind the first seed — an accomplishment considering Kawhi Leonard hasn’t suited up next season. The rest of the week’s schedule looks pretty promising: The Spurs take on the Grizzlies again in a rematch away on Friday. Their next home game finds them against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, who have reeled and dropped three consecutive matches. The resignation on Russell Westbrook’s face says it all:

Russ sat on the bench in his thoughts after the Thunder lost their 3rd in a row. They’re now 8-12 on the season. pic.twitter.com/gJrBWoJHSn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 30, 2017

The “I should have went to the Lakers” body language

The Spurs are a combined 5-1 in their last three games against both franchises.