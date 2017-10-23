Aldridge displays veteran leadership in Spurs win over Timberwolves

In the crowded field of stacked Western Conference teams, the Spurs proved they are still in the top-tier, beating the revamped Minnesota Timberwolves 107-99 in their home opener. The victory marked the 14th straight against Minnesota and the 19th season opener win by coach Gregg Popovich.

After his recent contract extension, LaMarcus Aldridge showed his appreciation to the organization with 25 points and 10 rebounds — an improvement from the 18 points and five rebounds he averaged since Kawhi Leonard was injured in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The personal accomplishment comes after coach Gregg Popovich spoke with the discontented star about his uncertain position integrating with the team after two inconsistent seasons.

Aldridge’s ability to take control of the team has come into question with injuries to both Leonard and Tony Parker; San Antonio wilted in a sweep against the perennial favorite Golden State last year without the starters. However, the 12-year power forward veteran has taken the reigns of the franchise since averaging 18 points and 5.2 rebounds during the preseason, which begs the question how he will play when The Klaw returns to the fray.

“Just shut my mouth and let him play,” coach Popovich said, when asked how he would incorporate Aldridge with the face of the franchise.

“I’m more comfortable for sure, I’m playing more confident,” Aldridge said. “Hopefully that translates to us being better.”

The Spurs homecoming was nearly spoiled by Minnesota — a team that looks remarkably similar to the Chicago Bulls of the early ‘10s. Coached by Tom Thibodeau, the Timberwolves improved their already solid lineup with the addition of veterans Jimmy Butler, Jamal Crawford, Taj Gibson and Jeff Teague; the deep roster brought the Wolves back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to take a 92-91 lead with 5:02 remaining. Coach Popovich engaged in a defensive battle that limited Minnesota to 2-of-7 shot attempts for the rest of regulation.

“I thought we played well,” Aldridge said. “That’s a very talented team. That’s a lot of guys that can score and make plays. We weren’t as sharp as we can be, but it’s a good first step in the right direction.”

Dejounte Murray had 16 points, five rebounds and two assists starting in place of Parker. New addition Rudy Gay — who hasn’t played since January — contributed with 14 points and five rebounds, looking like a guaranteed fit in the San Antonio system.

The Spurs take on the Chicago Bulls Saturday. Considering how most experts peg Chicago as dwelling at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, expect coach Pop to explore the depths of the bench early in regulation.