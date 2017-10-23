Spurs keep streak alive against the Toronto Raptors with narrow 101-97 victory ​

​The Spurs continued their pursuit of perfection, besting the Toronto Raptors 101-97 in a grinding defensive, hardwood chess match. San Antonio improved to winning nine straight against Toronto and hold a 14-1 edge against their opponent at the AT&T Center.

​The game could have been put away early, but the Spurs committed a season-high 20 turnovers that allowed the Raptors to keep it close, scoring 27 points off of the faux pas gifts. San Antonio was dominant on the boards, hauling 56 in comparison to Toronto’s 33 rebounds— a stat that would likely not have been as skewed if ailing Jonas Valanciunas was active for the Raptors. A season-high 12 blocks — including five by Danny Green, the most in his career — saw the Spurs battering shots away from the wing.

​The silver and black had a balanced offensive output; various players compensated for the absence of star Kawhi Leonard, who hasn’t suited up this season and has no time table for return.

​Dejounte Murray continued to prove his worth at the starting point guard position, putting up 16 points and 15 rebounds. The sophomore starter is the second guard in Spurs history to record 15+ points and 15+ rebounds in a game since Manu Ginobili had a similar performance against Toronto in 2008, hammering the Raptors with his own 34 points and 15 rebounds.

Tony Parker is expected back at the end of the year, but his impact on the team has diminished with how well Murray has played so far; he is averaging 12 points on 61 percentage shooting with 7.5 rebounds and two steals through a trio of contests. Murray did well to euthanize Kyle Lowry’s offensive output to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting; the veteran Raptors star appeared a little dazed, the likely result of a published San Antonio Express-News piece that morning where Lowry alleged that he wanted to sign with the Alamo City, but the organization wasn’t interested in obtaining his talents.

​LaMarcus Aldridge continued to stake his claim as an all-star this year, leading the pack with 20 points and spearheading a 12-2 run after the game was notched at 85 even with five minutes remaining. The third-year power forward tussled with Sergei Ibaka and both were assessed double technical fouls around the three minute mark. Coach Popovich smirked as both bigs tangled with one another, but retreated back to the bench when Murray assumed the role of calming Aldridge down. The skirmish energized the crowd — fandom further emphasized when Aldridge drew a sixth foul moments later on Ibaka, scoring a layup and staring down the former Oklahoma City Thunder star that sent the arena into a rabid frenzy.

​The Spurs embark on a four game road trip this week and will take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Miami hasn’t earned a regular season victory against San Antonio since Jan. 24, 2014 and have dropped seven straight.