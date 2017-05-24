Volaris Airlines offers new service to Mexico City

Volaris, the ultra-low cost Mexico-based airline, announced it will offer new daily nonstop air service from San Antonio to Mexico City, effective Sept. 15, 2017. Currently, Volaris offers service to Guadalajara, Mexico three times weekly. The addition of this new service expands the airline’s presence in San Antonio, a positive sign of support for the region.

“This new route is a major win for San Antonio and will help us move forward in satisfying a high demand for travel to Mexico from our community,” said Russ Handy, aviation director for the City of San Antonio.

Flights will be offered seven days a week, utilizing a 179-seat Airbus A320 aircraft. San Antonio has made a strategic effort to attract more domestic and international destinations, including wide-spread community involvement and implementation of a five-year deliberate plan for air service development.

“San Antonio continues to look for ways to attract new airlines and air service options to the region. This is a great opportunity to offer even more options to the traveling public,” said Brian Pratte, Air Service administrator, San Antonio Airport System.