VIA introduces zoo-themed bus stop shelters

VIA Metropolitan System (VIA) introduced a zoo-themed covered bus shelter on St. Mary’s street March 13. The shelter is only a short walking distance away from local hotspots including San Antonio Zoo, the Japanese Tea Garden, and Brackenridge Park. Just in time for Spring Break.

The St. Mary’s street shelter is one of three located in the Brackenridge area. The other two stops are placed on Tuleta Drive, one adjacent to the Will Smith Zoo School. The stops will provide access to Alamo Stadium and Trinity University.

Silhouettes of popular Zoo animals adorn the brightly-colored shelters, and a roof resembling a “canopy” protects visitors from rain. The branding was designed in partnership with the San Antonio Zoo.

“The custom branding for this shelter was designed in partnership with San Antonio Zoo to create a unique experience for visitors: one that reflects the rich culture along the VIVA corridors,” Jeffery Arndt, CEO and President of VIA said. “Just as VIA connects us to opportunity, VIVA connects us to adventure and to destinations like the zoo that make the heart of San Antonio special. As we plan for the transportation needs of our region, partnerships like this ensure that our customers’ quality of life is enhanced through public transit options.”

The “Next-Gen” shelter design provides comfortable, covered seating, sidewalks, and ADA approved amenities, to ensure all passengers travel safer and make connections smoother. The design is a fusion of VIA’s simple and modern shelter design components, and the bright, colorful atmosphere of the Zoo.

“San Antonio Zoo is thrilled to be a part of the VIVA Culture route,” Tim Morrow, CEO and Executive Director of the San Antonio Zoo said. “We’re excited to join with VIA to unveil these new zoo-themes bus stops that will further enhance our beautiful city.”

With the installation of the new shelters, there are now more than 2,250 sheltered bus stops in the city, accounting for 95 percent of boardings across the system, according to VIA. The shelters are included in VIAS’s ongoing Passenger Amenities Improvement Program, which includes the improvement of 1,000 existing bus stops throughout VIA’s service area.

The stops are part of VIA’s current VIVA Culture 11B route, which connects with museums, parks, theaters, art galleries and the Zoo. VIVA Culture travels from South Flores Street north to N. New Braunfels Ave. The service runs daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.