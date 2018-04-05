VIA celebrates 40 years on the road

On March 1978, Forty years ago, one of San Antonio’s iconic companies came into fruition. VIA Metropolitan rolled out and since then changed the way locals would traverse the city.

On April 4, VIA Metropolitan President and CEO Jeff Arndt celebrated the momentous occasion with three San Antonio mayors, past and present. Former Mayor Nelson Wolff, now County Judge, and Urban Development Secretary Henry Cisneros joined with current Mayor Ron Nirenberg to praise VIA and it’s staff for their contribution to the city.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment for VIA to serve its community for 40 years,” VIA Board of Trustees Chair Hope Andrade said. “But its all about saying thank you to the VIA staff. Thank you for you hard work. You truly are the ones that made it happen each and every day.”

With four decades on the road, VIA officials innovated public transportation which includes being the first transit agency to offer free systemwide wifi, and the first solar energy powered transit center in the Alamo City.

The agency begins its 40th with many successes. VIA was named the Outstanding Metropolitan Transit System in the state by the Texas Transit Association, and recently opened new covered bus shelters alongside St. Mary’s Street, adding to more than 2,250 sheltered bus stops, accounting for 95 percent of boarding across the system.

“Moving people is our purpose and we are always looking for ways to improve our rider’s experiences,” Andrade said.

Officials spoke of a bright future for the agency and creating more user-friendly interfaces, including launching an online planning system, where riders can plan out their trips.

“With a history of success to build upon, VIA is positioning for transformative days ahead,” Arndt said. “We are more than a bus agency, or a public transportation provider. We connect people to opportunities that enhance their quality of life. I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”

