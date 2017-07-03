Thank you Tino Duran for living the dream

By Carlos Castañeda

When the owner and CEO of La Prensa allowed me to begin writing the occasional article in his newspaper, I was still quite young and would never have dared pretend I was on a first name basis with a San Antonio icon like Tino Duran. Nor would I today.

To me, he will never be a mere “Tino.” That is despite the fact that I am now on a first name basis with a former boss who used to be a senior member of the Texas Legislature. To me, he will always be Mr. Tino Duran—the indefatigable entrepreneur, the fair journalist, the selfless San Antonian, and, above all, the dreamer.

He lived his dream, gave it everything he had, and loved doing so.

While we all contribute in our own small way to make our respective cities or neighborhoods a better place, the contributions of the recently passed Mr. Duran were greater than that of most others. That is why his image is up on the famous mural in Mi Tierra Restaurant, an honor reserved for only a select few (due to limited space, if nothing else).

A silver lining of reading an obituary of someone you know is learning new things about that person. In my case, thanks to the many news articles that came out after Mr. Duran’s passing last Saturday, I’ve learned more about his youth and early career. For example, while I knew about his short time in President LBJ’s White House in the 60s, I did not know that he had also served in the U.S. Air Force at a time when Mexican-Americans were not a very openly embraced minority.

This article is not an obituary, however. It is a personal reflection on what Mr. Duran meant. For example, though some have said that his newspaper was one that stood out for focusing on positive news, I never said it that way. I saw it as focused on just news.

Some cynics, and maybe some sober bank creditors, might question the wisdom of a newspaper forgoing the extra circulation (i.e. revenue) that it might gain by printing more crime-laden or even sensationalist articles or images in its pages. Print journalism as an industry has long endured an economic decline due to fewer subscribers, competition from Internet sources, derision from anti-news sources of information (including pseudo-journalists that insist that Americans cannot trust the print media for allegedly pervasive liberal slants), and more. Yet, despite those challenges, Mr. Duran stayed true to his vision for the paper: inspire, educate, and inform.

He never embraced the propaganda-entertainment style of news reporting, a style that has sadly become normalized and even popular in this country. To illustrate, he was a proud Republican and critical of President Obama, but from what I saw he was always fair and was never mean. That matters.

His passion for his work was matched by his willingness to put his money where his mouth is. He would spend substantial sums of his money or forgo revenues to benefit organizations or causes that were particularly beneficial to the San Antonio community.

He remained approachable even after achieving great fame and success. From what I saw, Mr. Duran was never remote; he was accessible. He was never vain; he knew the virtuousness of humility. He was never greedy; sometimes he was actually too selfless. He lived his dream and did so to the fullest.

He inspired, he educated, and he informed. That made him a truly special man.

Thank you Mr. Duran for being that special man. Thank you and farewell.