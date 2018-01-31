Strength in numbers: Latino-focused research initiative provides data to help mobile home owners

By Jessie Temple

Is it possible to own a home and still be homeless? As mobile home residents in Austin know too well, the answer may be yes. However, with help from data collected by the Latino Research Initiative at The University of Texas at Austin, Austin community stakeholders including the Montopolis Neighborhood Association and PODER (People in Defense of Earth and her Resources) are working to change that.

As the City prepares to adopt CodeNEXT, a comprehensive update to 30-year-old existing land use policies, residents of many mobile home parks find themselves in limbo. These parks, in which most residents own their trailer but rent land, have long provided a more affordable alternative to traditional home ownership. However, with real estate prices rising and the City of Austin supporting increased density in central areas, many developers see mobile home parks as ideal sites for mixed-use developments.

The profit motive may be strong, but Susana Almanza of PODER points to a different kind of number: the strength in numbers that residents gain when they come together in defense of their rights. Almanza and other Austin stakeholders are working for increased protections for mobile home residents, ranging from requirements that residents receive a reasonable amount of time to respond to eviction notices to relocation assistance once that eviction is final.

Dr. Deborah Parra-Medina, Director of the Latino Research Initiative, points to mobile home park displacements as an example of a broad public policy issue that tends to disproportionately affect Latino populations. “When we talk about public policy issues in broad language, like ‘affordable housing on the Southeast side of Austin,’” says Parra-Medina, “it can be hard to see the people impacted by that discussion. Our job is to shine a light on policy issues that directly impact the Latino community.”

The Latino Research Initiative, part of the College of Liberal Arts at The University of Texas at Austin, was launched in 2016 with the mission of “creating and advancing knowledge that sustains healthy and productive environments and promotes social justice for Mexican American and Latina/o communities”. In 2017, the Initiative published the Mobile Home Park Affordability Brief. That study, which notes that 60 percent of mobile home park residents are Latino (67 percent are non-white), identifies sixteen mobile home parks of at least five acres within the city limits that are at risk of redevelopment under future land use planning. Within these parks, Initiative researchers found at least 1,299 low-income mobile home households at risk of displacement due to redevelopment.

As Austin residents and City staff scramble to find both short-term and long-term solutions to the affordability crisis, data like that collected by the Latino Research Initiative is a critical tool for negotiation. “We have to understand the scope of the problem to come up with a solution,” says Almanza.

The City of Austin recently formed an Anti-Displacement Task Force to review and recommend action in several categories, including preserving and expanding the supply of affordable housing, controlling land for community development, and financing strategies for those efforts. Meanwhile, across the country, communities are exploring many different ways to address the ongoing affordability crisis. In Leaburg, Oregon, for example, residents of the Vida Lea Mobile Estates organized to purchase their park collectively, forming a resident-owned community. Other communities have explored the Community Land Trust (CLT) model, in which the City or other entity owns the land, while residents own their structure.

For community-based projects like these to succeed in Austin, however, stakeholders need the numbers, both in people and in data. As CodeNEXT discussions continue, Almanza and PODER will be holding community meetings to inform the public about upcoming land use changes and city and community initiatives to defend affordable housing.

Dr. Parra-Medina sees the Latino Research Initiative as a resource for the whole community. “As community stakeholders continue to work for a better, more equitable Austin, the Latino Research Initiative will continue to provide evidence-based data for informed negotiations. Knowledge is power. The Latino Research Initiative helps to provide that knowledge.”