Spanish Contributions to San Antonio

To find evidence of Spain’s contribution to Texas, you don’t have to go very far. Our Spanish language, Catholicism, and many of our foods, traditions and cultures originated in Spain, as well as in Mexico, which was known as New Spain after the Spanish conquest of the Aztecs.

The descendants of Spanish settlers dating back three centuries in San Antonio live today in many of the city’s neighborhoods. Many still speak Spanish and worship in Catholic churches. Some even attend mass at the mission churches. Over time, the food, traditions and cultures that Spain introduced took new forms and shapes, but did not change much.

For example, the native Indians prepared corn tortillas, while the Spaniards, who introduced wheat to the new world, preferred flour tortillas. Today we eat pinto beans which originated with the Indians, but the Spaniards brought us Spanish rice, bread, and cheese. Almost all our favorite meat dishes, including beef and pork, came from the Iberian peninsula.

When Spanish explorers and friars first travelled from Northern Mexico to Texas they encountered native people who had hunted, fished and farmed in the region for thousands of years. The first explorer of Texas, Alvaro Cabeza de Baca, survived his wanderings in the 1530s with the help of native indigenous food and the natives’ helpful guidance toward his goal of reaching Mexico. Whenever possible, the explorers relied on Indians as guides and trailblazers.

We must also credit Spain for its contribution to Texas military history. The first presidio, or military garrison in Texas was established in San Antonio in 1718. The Indians surrounding the presidio and missions of San Antonio numbered in the thousands although not all were from the same tribes. Thus, according to historians Ron Tyler and Jesus F. de la Teja, San Antonio’s foundation for its establishment as “Military City U.S.A.” dates back three centuries.

Spain built presidios in several locations in Texas, but only the garrison of San Antonio de Bexar proved sustainable. Nearly all the city residents in the early 1700s depended heavily on the salaries of soldiers in the service of the Spanish king. Farming and ranching had not expanded much beyond household consumption, thus military revenues allowed families to survive economically. Texas State University professor De La Teja writes that “the presidio was Bexar’s most important employer, as it was the most important market.”

More than anything, the native people of San Antonio valued the horses that Spaniards brought to Texas. Horses proved ideal for the nomadic Comanche and Apache tribes, and also made it possible to introduce the ranching industry to Texas. Over time, the raising of cattle, horses, and other livestock emerged as one of the Spaniards’ most important contributions to Texas.

Horsemanship and cattle raising contributed to the original Texas rodeos. As the pueblo of San Antonio grew, the first Spanish settlers and their descendants found time to compete in horse races, lasso wild mustangs and broncos, and formally establish the first rodeo competitions.

Spain left a lasting impression on the American West. Nearly all the territory from the Mississippi River west to the Pacific Ocean reflects the influence of the Spanish presence. For example, major rivers, mountains and states have Spanish names, such as the Rio Grande, the Sierra Madres, and Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, and California.

Spanish explorers and friars also gave Spanish names to some of the largest cities of the Southwest: Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Tucson, El Paso and San Antonio.

When we sit out on a patio facing the San Antonio main plaza munching on nachos or guacamole, we use Spanish names for these popular foods and recognize the immense presence of the Spanish language in the city. We use Spanish words such as tobacco, ranch, chili, bravo, bonanza, and barbecue daily without giving much thought to their introduction to our English lexicon from Spanish three centuries ago.

Spanish architecture is evident in San Antonio’s five missions constructed during the colonial era. Their designation as a UNESCO World Hertitage site gives these missions global visibility. When Spanish friars, assisted by native Indians, built these religious compounds, they utilized many of the same architectural designs from the churches and missions built in Mexico over the previous two centuries. The famous Rose window of San Jose Mission is an example of the creative talents of those early artisans.

The Franciscan Order, which built the five missions of San Antonio, brought with them excellent architectural concepts but also brought skilled Indian labor from the interior of Mexico to execute the construction plans. Despite the many challenges of building structures in the wilderness, they had many successes.

The current Tricentennial celebration reminds us that San Antonio is a city highly influenced by Spanish colonial presence. Spain’s rich heritage is evident in the customs and traditions that are an everyday part of our lives. These influences are profound and exemplify the contributions of the many groups who helped build San Antonio as the diverse city it is today.