S.A. recertifies Monarch Butterfly Pledge

Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced his commitment to the National Wildlife Federation Mayor’s Monarch Butterfly Pledge stipulating the city will protect and restore habitats for the Monarch Butterfly and other pollinators.

The Mayor committed to 24 actions to once again become a Monarch Butterfly Champion City, including facilitating or supporting a milkweed seed collection and propagation effort; issuing a proclamation to raise awareness about the decline of the Monarch butterfly and the species’ need for habitat; and host or support a city Monarch Butterfly Festival.

The 2017 Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Symposium will take place on Friday, Oct. 20 at the Pearl Stable. In 2015, the City of San Antonio (COSA) became the first in the nation to win the Monarch Champion City, earning this title due to their commitment to Monarch conservation.

“[The Monarch Butterfly Pledge], will solidify our dedication in maintaining and restoring habitat for the Monarch while encouraging our citizens to do the same,” said Mayor Nirenberg. “It is important to protect habitats for our local pollinators, maintaining the ecosystem and quality of life.”

Areas rich in butterflies and moths are rich in other invertebrates providing a wide range of environmental benefits, including pollination and natural pest control, according to the Butterfly Conservation. Butterflies are an important element of the food chain and are prey for birds, bats and other insectivores.

They also support a range of other predators and parasites, many of which are specific to individual species, or groups of species. However, for the past two and a half decades, climate change has played a crucial role on the Monarch’s population decrease.

The Eastern Migratory population of Monarch butterflies has experienced a substantial decline since the mid 1990s. Their population is estimated by the size of the total areas Monarch occupies in their wintering grounds in Mexico.

Since peak Monarch populations were estimated at one billion butterflies in the winter of 1996-1997, they occupied 50 acres of habitat, the Eastern population has declined by more than 90 percent, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In the winter of 2013-2014, Monarch populations were estimated at 33 million butterflies and only occupying 1.6 acres of their wintering habitat, their lowest population estimate since their peak.

This year, the Eastern population only occupied approximately seven acres in Mexico, a 27 percent decrease from the previous season’s estimate. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service were petitioned in August of 2014 to list the monarch as a threatened species.

“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service submission will work with others to help protect fish, wildlife plants and the continuing benefit for American People,” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Branch Chief Tanya Sommer. “The decline in the Monarch Butterfly as well as many other pollinator species across the North America is an ominous sign for the health of the condense ecosystems, recognizing this call to action.”

In order to maintain the Monarch population, COSA, along with The San Antonio River Authority (SARA) and Phil Hardberger Park have been working towards efforts to engage and educate the community.

SARA has also planted more than 2000 native milkweed plants in pollination sites, including SARA’s headquarters and Environmental Center, and hundreds of acres of native spring and fall nectar plants from Monarchs that also support many other insects including butterflies and pollinators. The organization was also awarded the Tease International River Prize that recognized the restoration work that the organization has done in the San Antonio River.

“We are using Monarch and pollinator garden on the Mission Reach,” said Suzanne Scott, General Manager of SARA. “It’s being used as a research and demonstration site for a state certification training program and educating others for what they can do. What we learn in the river can multiply its benefits to others.”

Phil Hardberger Park recieved a $4000 grant from the National Environmental Education Fund to promote the importance of conserving butterflies. Former Mayor Phil Hardberger expounded on plans to have an app where families will become educated about butterflies on where to find them and how to preserve them safely.

“We have three facilities including an official weigh station recognized by the government,” stated Hardberger. “It is a learning center where we are teaching our children what happens and why it is important to have a weigh station in the first place. We also have a planted a substantial area where children learn about their lifecycle.”

With a united city keeping the Monarch butterfly in our ecosystem, Mayor Nirenberg would like to turn it on the community to lend a helping hand.

“If you want to help these butterflies and pollinators, plant native nectar flowers that will bloom throughout the migratory period,” suggested Mayor Nirenberg. “Reduce harmful insecticides in your gardens and of course post sightings of the monarch butterfly during their journey. Help educate a new generation of about the environment.”