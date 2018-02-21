Reverend Billy Graham dead at 99

Reverend Billy Graham, known around the world for his evangelical crusades, died on Wednesday morning in the comfort of his home, according to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. He was 99 years old.

Graham preached the gospel of Jesus to approximately 215 million people, who attended one of more than 400 crusades, simulcasts and evangelistic rallies he embarked on. He visited more than 185 countries and reached millions more through books, television, radio and the internet, the Association states on their site.

The reverend served as a spiritual advisor to approximately a dozen presidents and prayed with every U.S. president from Harry S. Truman to Barack Obama. Throughout the six decades of his work, he served as a voice of hope during times of adversity. He never spoke for a particular religion or church, unlike many other religious leaders.

His final crusade was in 2005, in Flushing Meadows Corina Park in New York. He delivered his final evangelical message in 2013, on his 95th birthday, on more than 480 television stations across the nation and Canada. More than 26,000 churches participated in Graham’s My Hope Project, making it the largest outreach the Association ever hosted.

Billy Graham is survived by his sister Jean Ford; daughters Gigi, Anne and Ruth; sons Franklin and Ned; 19 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. His wife, Ruth, died June 14, 2007, at age 87, and is buried at the Billy Graham Library. A private funeral service is planned at the Billy Graham Library, on a date to be announced.

Instead of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the ongoing ministry of evangelism at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, online at BillyGraham.org or via mail, sent to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201. Notes of remembrance can be posted at BillyGraham.org