Remembering Mr. Tino Duran (Photo gallery)

There are few people in life and this world that have such a profound effect on so many and are able to touch their hearts and inspire them to be the best they can be. Tino Duran was one of those people.

He loved the City of San Antonio and gave our community a voice. He was that rare human being who cared so deeply about people and making a positive impact. We honor him by remembering his strong faith, passion and, most importantly, by celebrating his legacy.

QEPD Señor Duran.

Services for our “jefe” Florentino Duran:

The Duran Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 5 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Porter Loring, located on 1101 McCullough. Those who wish to stop by to pay their condolences may do so between 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. that same day. On Thursday, July 6 at 9 a.m. there will be services honoring Mr. Duran at Porter Loring on McCullough, followed by his burial at Ft. Sam Houston at 11 a.m.

