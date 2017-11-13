Pvt. First Class Frank Leal Awarded Seven Medals on Veterans Day

On Nov. 11 U.S Congressman Joaquin Castro awarded seven military medals to local World War II veteran Pvt. First Class Frank C. Leal. The ceremony was held at the federal building in downtown San Antonio.



Leal’s entire family was present to witness Congressman Castro endowment. His children, several grandchildren, and even great grandchildren, filled the seats of the conference room to see the veteran awarded for his service in the Second World War.



“The World War II generation were really fighting on behalf of not only The United States but also our allies [by] fighting off fascism, communism, and the threats to our freedom,” Castro said.



Leal was born in Floresville, Texas just outside of San Antonio Texas on Nov. 9th, 1925. When he was 18, Leal enlisted in the U.S. Army at Ft. Sam Houston in 1944. He served as a Pvt. First class in B company of the 15th Armored Infantry Battalion. After serving in the world’s most devastating conflict, Leal moved back to San Antonio where he married his late wife Vicky Leal in 1946, and worked at Kelly Air Force Base for 40 years.



“We gather here today with Mr. Leal’s family and friends to recognize and celebrate his service to our nation, and to say thank you.” Castro said before bestowing the awarded medals.



Leal received the Bronze Star Medal, Honorable Service Lapel Button for WWII, Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award, Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two bronze service stars, and the World War II Victory Medal.



The entire reception erupted with applause at the announcement of such accolade. Congressman Castro removed himself from behind his podium and rested on one knee to speak to the 92-year-old veteran and shake his hand.



In an exchange of words Leal told Congressman Castro, “I appreciate everything you have done for us and my family” to which Castro replied “We just put in the request to get them (Leal’s medals) you did the work.”