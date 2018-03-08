The Origins of SA’s first Presidio and Missions 

If you have lived in San Antonio, you know that the city has a long and rich history. However, when you deal with 300 years of history, there are always controversy, myths, and misconceptions. San Antonio’s Tricentennial celebration offers us an opportunity to look deeper and more thoughtfully into our past. In this essay, I explore what historians have said about the origins of the city.

It may be hard to imagine, but someone living near San Pedro Park or Mission San Jose may be residing on grounds where the first two missions, San Antonio de Valero and San Jose, were constructed. Let us see what historical documents say about the initial settlement.

First, I found interesting documents about the discovery of the site where San Antonio originated. Don Domingo Teran de los Rios, the first governor of the Spanish province of Texas, kept a detailed diary of his travels and explorations into Texas in 1691. In his notes for June 13-14, 1691, for example, he refers to the discovery of “Arroyo San Antonio de Padua.” The native people, he noted, called themselves Peyaye Indians and lived in what he called “rancherias.” There were hundreds of rancherias in this region. Among them lived the Coahuilteco Indians, who called the San Antonio River Yanaguana. (Pronounced Yanawana). Wana meant water.

In 1716, another military explorer, Spanish Army Captain Don Domingo Ramon, travelled from Coahuila to the Province of Texas and arrived on the banks of San Pedro Creek on May 14. After leaving San Pedro Springs, which he included in an entry in his diary, he noted discovery of Salado Creek two days later. He described the region as having “hills, good pasturage; mesquite, and grapes.”

Franciscan Friar Isidro Felix de Espinosa, who also travelled with Captain Ramon, added that the San Pedro Creek flowed into the San Antonio River and commented on the richness of “nopales, poplar, elm, grapevine, black mulberry, strawberry, hemp, and medicinal herbs; fish and alligators.”

Further exploration of the region occurred in 1718 when Martin de Alarcon, governor of Coahuila, led a party of seventy-two persons to the San Antonio River. Here is what historians say about the establishment of the first mission: “Fr. Olivares formally proclaimed the establishment of the Mission of San Antonio de Valero on a location somewhere west of San Pedro Creek on May 1, 1718.”

According to documents studied by historian Charles Ramsdell, the move to the current site of the mission (known as the Alamo) occurred in 1724 following the destruction of the original settlement by a hurricane.

Historian Ramsdell also noted that “work started in 1744 on a chapel, now known as the Alamo.” In his research, he commented on the establishment of the first presidio, “Near the Mission San Antonio de Valero, Alarcon established in 1718 a presidio which was moved in 1722 to Military Plaza (Plaza de Armas).” He informed the Spanish Viceroy in Mexico City that on September 1718, “he had left ten families there with a sufficient guard of soldiers.” Today, the Plaza de Armas is situated across from City Hall.

Noted historian Donald E. Chipman wrote a slightly different account of the establishment of the first settlements. Mission San Antonio de Valero, he noted, “was founded on the very day that Father Olivares reached the San Antonio River.” Texas Provincial Governor Martin de Alarcon awarded Olivares official possession of the mission on May 1, 1718.

Historian Chipman added: “The most famous mission in Texas history (its chapel would later be known as the Alamo) began as a temporary structure of mud, brush, and straw located near the headwaters of San Pedro Creek and initially populated with three to five Indians that Olivares had raised since childhood.” He notes that “four days after the founding of San Antonio de Valero, Presidio San Antonio de Bexar was begun at a site about one mile to the north.“ This became the first civilian settlement of Villa de Bexar.

Professor Lynn I. Perrigo, an authority on Southwest history, commented that “Alarcon founded the Presidio of San Antonio de Bejar on May 5. 1718. Friar Antonio Olivares simultaneously founded the Mission San Antonio de Valero near the presidio.

San Antonio’s origins were related to Spain’s plan to build missions and presidios in East Texas. San Antonio was intended to serve as a halfway station for Spanish soldiers and missionaries traveling to East Texas. The French in Louisiana were determined to lay claim to Texas and Spain believed it must do everything in its power to keep French expansion in check. While Spain kept the French out of Texas, the Spanish missions and presidios in East Texas did not fare well.

Failure in East Texas brought the Franciscans to San Antonio in 1720. The construction of an additional mission on the San Antonio River south of Valero mission began immediately under the supervision of Father Antonio Margil de Jesus. According to the Tricentennial History, 1691-1991 published by the Texas Department of Transportation, the site for San Jose Mission lay on “the east bank of the San Antonio River about four-and-half miles distant from Mission San Antonio de Valero.”

There is little that we know about the first site of Mission San Jose y San Miguel de Aguayo, which the Franciscan friars named in honor of the governor. A study published in honor of the U.S. Bicentennial in 1976 gives us some insight into the second site for San Jose noting: “Sometime between 1724 and 1727, Friars moved the mission to the west bank of the river.”

Visiting the Mission San Jose fifty years later, Friar Juan Morfi declared that the Mission San Jose “is, in truth the first mission in America, not in point of time, but in point of beauty, plan, strength; so that there is not a presidio along the frontier that can compare to it.”

Thus the first decade of San Antonio’s development saw the construction of two missions and one presidio. To this day, there are many uncertainties about their actual locations. The three structures had modest beginnings and in short time all were moved to new sites. Today, however, they are among the most visited Spanish missions in the United States.