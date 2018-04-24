NIOSA—A Celebration of Preservation for 70 Years

By Margie Arnold – 2018 NIOSA Chairman/Fourth Vice President of San Antonio Conservation Society

“A Night In Old San Antonio®” (NIOSA®) celebrates so many things: friendships, food, volunteering, music, culture, reunions, romance, families and San Antonio’s rich and diverse ethnic legacies—both past and present. Through the magic of more than 200 food, drink and atmosphere booths, 14 live musical acts, children’s games, decorations, souvenirs and costumed volunteers, NIOSA brings the city’s heritage alive in its 15 areas, and occurs this year from April 24 to 27, on the grounds of La Villita Historic Arts District.

NIOSA dishes are comfort food to our guests. The minute you smell that wonderful BBQ smoke and taste your favorite NIOSA treat—whether it’s Bongo-K-Bobs, Anticuchos, Escargot, Shypoke Eggs or Fried Mushrooms—you know you are home!

Your longtime favorites are still here, but we have added new dishes that will become perennial favorites, as well:

Chips and Queso —Arneson Theatre

—Arneson Theatre Mandarin Screwdrivers, Fried Rice, and Potstickers in China Town

and in China Town Pulled Pork Sandwich in Main Street USA

in Main Street USA Fried Cheesecake is returning to Main Street USA

is returning to Main Street USA Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling Co.’s Mission Trail Ale in Mission Trail

in Mission Trail Cajun Fried Shrimp – Froggy Bottom

There are a few new entertainers and libations, as well:

French Quarter: Bad Banjo Band – soft jazz

soft jazz Haymarket: LaDezz Band – Tejano music

– Tejano music Mission Trail: Mick Hernandez – country western

“Almost” new item this year: e-tickets you can download from the NIOSA website to your phone or tablet, or print out. All gates will have separate lines for e-ticket users—and they are discounted! Discount “paper” tickets are also available March 1 through April 27; check NIOSA website at www.niosa.org for ticket locations and to download e-tickets. NOTE: some sellers add service charge. Tickets can also be purchased at the gates for $15.

NIOSA is put on entirely by volunteers, so consider joining the fun as a volunteer and help the Conservation Society preserve the built and natural heritage of our region. Volunteers with any expertise are welcome and needed: office/clerical, staging, booth shifts and teardown. We rely on thousands of volunteers, so please fill out the volunteer form on the website at www.niosa.org, or call the NIOSA office at 210-226-5188 for more information.

And remember: “A Night in Old San Antonio” is solely sponsored by—and solely benefits—the San Antonio Conservation Society, one of the oldest and most active community preservation groups in the U.S. Beginning with efforts to prevent historic structures from being razed and to preserving such unique sites as the city’s Spanish Colonial missions, the Society has been responsible for saving most of the historic attractions that make San Antonio one of the top destinations and places to live in the country.

So, when you visit NIOSA this month for any reason—be it friendships, food, volunteering, music, culture, reunions, families or whatever—remember that the money you spend funds the Society’s mission to preserve historic properties, places, customs and educational programs—making NIOSA the top fundraiser for historic preservation in the nation.

Important new policy: to provide a safer environment for the public and to expedite entry into our event, large handbags and backpacks will not be allowed into “A Night in Old San Antonio.” Any bags, including diaper bags, larger than 12” x 12” x 6” and backpacks are prohibited. We encourage the use of clear bags so that we can expedite entry into this event. Clear and mesh backpacks will be allowed. Prohibited bags will not be held or checked-in at the gates. All bags brought into the event may be screened.