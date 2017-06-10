Metro Health reminds community to follow mosquito prevention advice

After recent rainfalls, Metro Health asks for the community’s assistance in reducing mosquitoes to prevent mosquito-borne diseases, including Zika, from spreading.

“Community involvement is crucial in reducing the mosquito population,” said Dr. Colleen Bridger, director for Metro Health. “We are treating standing water on public property, but we will only make progress in reducing mosquitos if we enlist the help of everybody on all properties.”

The mosquito that could transmit Zika, Chikungnuya or Dengue is known as a “container-breeding mosquito” because it likes to lay eggs in water that collects or is stored in containers, such as tires, rain gutters, bird baths, plant pots, pet bowls, neglected swimming pools and uncovered boats.

These mosquitoes lay eggs on the walls of water-filled containers. Eggs stick to containers like glue and remain attached until they are scrubbed off. The eggs can survive when they dry out—up to 8 months. When it rains or water covers the eggs, they hatch and become adults in about a week. These mosquitoes are also aggressive daytime biters.

For this reason, Metro Health asks for the community’s assistance in preventing mosquitoes, including: