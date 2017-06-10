Metro Health reminds community to follow mosquito prevention advice

After recent rainfalls, Metro Health asks for the community’s assistance in reducing mosquitoes to prevent mosquito-borne diseases, including Zika, from spreading.
“Community involvement is crucial in reducing the mosquito population,” said Dr. Colleen Bridger, director for Metro Health. “We are treating standing water on public property, but we will only make progress in reducing mosquitos if we enlist the help of everybody on all properties.”
The mosquito that could transmit Zika, Chikungnuya or Dengue is known as a “container-breeding mosquito” because it likes to lay eggs in water that collects or is stored in containers, such as tires, rain gutters, bird baths, plant pots, pet bowls, neglected swimming pools and uncovered boats.
These mosquitoes lay eggs on the walls of water-filled containers. Eggs stick to containers like glue and remain attached until they are scrubbed off. The eggs can survive when they dry out—up to 8 months. When it rains or water covers the eggs, they hatch and become adults in about a week. These mosquitoes are also aggressive daytime biters.
For this reason, Metro Health asks for the community’s assistance in preventing mosquitoes, including:
- Remove standing water – Keep mosquitoes from laying eggs inside and outside of your home. Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover or throw out containers that hold water, such as vases, pet water bowls, flowerpot saucers, discarded tires, buckets, pool covers, birdbaths, trash cans and rain barrels. These actions can help reduce the number of mosquitoes around areas where people live.
- Follow safe water storage tips – If water must be stored, tightly cover storage containers to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside and laying eggs.
- Improve sanitation – When water is contaminated with organic matter (for example, animal waste, grasses and leaves), the chances that mosquito larvae will survive may increase because contaminated matter provides food for larvae to eat.
- Protect yourself – Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks to protect exposed skin during dusk and dawn, which is when mosquitoes are active. Avoid use of perfumes and colognes when working outdoors, and use air conditioning or make sure there are screens on all doors and windows to keep mosquitoes from entering the home. Remember to use an insect repellent containing DEET or Picaridin on skin not covered by clothing.