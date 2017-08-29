Mayor Nirenberg sets date for Travis Park monument vote

Special to La Prensa

On Monday, Aug. 28, Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced that the full City Council will have an opportunity on Thursday Aug. 31 to vote on a proposal that would relocate the statue of a Confederate soldier in Travis Park, after directing City Manager Sheryl Sculley to place it on the agenda.

The proposal, introduced by District 1 Councilman Roberto Treviño and District 2 Councilman William ‘Cruz’ Shaw, has been pending consideration by the Governance Committee. As mayor and chairman of that panel, Mayor Nirenberg has the discretion to move any item directly to the full council.

Treviño and Shaw began the process seeking council consideration in July.

“We have received extensive input from citizens who support and oppose relocating moving the statue,” Mayor Nirenberg said. “Hundreds of San Antonio residents have voiced their views directly to council in ‘citizens to be heard’ portions of our meetings and through phone calls and emails.”

“This is a difficult conversation,” Mayor Nirenberg continued. “I am proud that San Antonians have respected the right of people with all points of view to peacefully express their opinions. While we have seen tragic events such as those in Charlottesville, San Antonio has had a civil discussion of the issues surrounding the proper historical context of Confederate monuments.

It is time for San Antonio to relocate the statue in Travis Park and ensure that monuments to the Confederacy are placed in their proper context,” Nirenberg added.

“I want to remind San Antonians that we welcome their comments and all residents should feel comfortable expressing their opinions openly without fear of intimidation as this discussion continues,” the mayor said.

Shortly after the announcement, City Council members District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse and District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry expressed opposing viewpoints.

Brockhouse released this statement:

”During a time when Texas is coming together to support each other during the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, Mayor Nirenberg has chosen to rush a divisive vote to remove a Confederate monument on this Thursday’s City Council agenda.

It has become increasingly obvious the Mayor will circumvent the process and change the existing Code to remove and relocate the Confederate Statue at Travis Park. As I understand the process, City Council is not required to take a vote on this item because under the Unified Development Code Section 35-640 and Section 35-803 this responsibility lies with the Office of Historic Preservation, the Historic and Design Review Committee and ultimately the City Manager.

In the CCR crafted by Councilmembers Trevino and Shaw, there was a distinct outline for a process to review and potentially relocate the statue. It included members from our community to hold a dialogue and determine the best way to proceed with the relocation of the statue. The process did not occur, nor it did the CCR include the cannons. It was ignored.”

Brockhouse expressed ‘serious concerns’ about voting on said item, stating ‘[the item] does not specify where the statue will be stored or located’, the $150k bill for the activity, while questioning Council to ‘change to rules to allow this action to continue.”

“The Mayor is going down a slippery slope when he chooses to change the rules to govern. We need process to keep City Hall transparent and equitable,” Brockhouse said in the statement. “In my view, this is not following the processes or procedures of the City and is not the City we deserve.”

District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry also released a statement regarding concerns on this week’s vote on the removal of the Confederate soldier monument from Travis Park.

“First of all, I want to commend the compassion that San Antonio has shown after the traumatic effects of Hurricane Harvey. We were made aware that this item could possibly come to City Council on Aug. 31 two weeks ago. However, I am discouraged to see that this item has been added on the agenda after a weekend of tragedy and catastrophe across Texas.”

“Today’s addition concerns me for multiple reasons. I am concerned because this item was posted on our Council agenda today without a proper briefing in B Session to fully sort out the details as a Council,” Perry stated. “ Additionally, this concerns me because we are not allowing the public the ability to sit in citizen-led commission meetings, allowing our own district appointees an opportunity to do the role they were assigned. After this weekend’s events across Texas, it concerns me that we are rushing a divisive issue when we should be concerned with continuing to help Texas.”

“Councilman Treviño and Councilman Shaw’s CCR requested for a full process to be in place regarding the removal of the Confederate soldier monument, and I support them in that request. By bypassing the normal procedure, we send the message that we are not confident this measure will pass public scrutiny and open dialogue.”

San Antonio residents will have additional opportunities to share their views before the council vote. According to Bruce Davidson, public information officer for the mayor, citizens will have the opportunity to voice their opinion at City Hall Wednesday night and Thursday morning.