Virtual Valet San Antonio, an easy and affordable downtown parking option

District 1 City Councilman Roberto C. Treviño, leaders from the Center City Development and Operations Department (CCDO) and representatives from Sovereign Services introduced a new downtown valet service, Virtual Valet San Antonio.

The City of San Antonio is partnering with Sovereign Services to provide this easy and affordable parking option that will allow downtown visitors to leave their car at one of four designated drop-off locations. Using the free mobile app, customers can request their car anywhere within a half-mile radius of the drop-off point, track the return through GPS, and then pay and tip the valet, making it a fast, cashless transaction. The new program also gives customers the option to use the service without the mobile app and to pay in cash. The service will be available Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. (hours are subject to change).

“This is an easy, affordable parking option that makes visits to downtown easy and accessible,” said District 1 City Councilman Roberto C. Treviño. “Simply drop your car at one of the convenient valet stations, enjoy your visit downtown, and your car will be delivered to you when you’re ready to leave. Our downtown is thriving. There is so much to do and see, so it’s my hope this innovative valet model will bring more of our locals downtown than ever before.”

Sovereign Services is a full-service parking management company with more than 30 years of experience. The company provides valet and parking services for special events, restaurants, shopping malls, hospitals, and hotels throughout Texas.

“We are excited to provide this service to San Antonio,” said Sovereign Services Vice President of Operations Chris Rockwell. “Through this new program, Virtual Valet San Antonio will maximize the efficiency of San Antonio downtown public parking system while giving visitors the peace of mind that comes from easy parking and a high quality customer experience.”

The Virtual Valet San Antonio mobile app is available for download on Apple and Android phones. The price for the service will range from $12 to $15. Cars will be parked in City-owned and operated garages in the downtown area. The four designated drop off locations are located at: