VIA and Uber partner to offer complete Fiesta travel option

Go car-free this Fiesta season with VIA Metropolitan Transit and Uber. The public transit agency and ridesharing company are partnering to connect the region with more transportation options to or from the festival, and make it easier to plan safe and responsible travel.

First-time Uber users can enjoy their first ride free, up to $15, by signing up with code VIA2017. By combining Uber with VIA, Fiesta attendees can ride door to door safely and affordably.

A roundtrip fare to park and ride with VIA is only $5. VIA customers who use Park & Ride Service for select Fiesta events may also receive a free Fiesta medal with their fare purchase. Visit VIAinfo.net/Fiesta for service details.

“Securing a safe ride to and from Fiesta is priceless. Now, with VIA and Uber working together, it’s also affordable,” VIA President/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said. “VIA’s collaboration with Uber provides access to a complete transportation option, which makes it that much more convenient to ‘Plan While You Can,’ this festive season,” Arndt said, referencing the Texas Department of Transportation’s recent initiative to encourage safe travel.

VIA first partnered with Uber in 2016, and offered similar discounts for VIA passengers during Fiesta.

“We’re proud to partner with VIA to make it easier for people to get to and from their favorite Fiesta events safely and hassle-free,” said David Brightman, general manager of San Antonio for Uber. “We are always looking for ways to help improve urban mobility in San Antonio, whether it’s during a big festival or on a Saturday night.”

Discounted fares for VIA’s Special Event Park & Ride Service are available for children, seniors, students and active-duty members of the military. Cash and credit cards are accepted at the Park & Ride locations. VIAtrans customers and children under age 5 ride free. VIA bus passes are not valid for this service.

Visit VIAinfo.net for more information.