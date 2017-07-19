VIA celebrates VIVA’s milestone with ‘heart’

By Christina Acosta

VIA Metropolitan transit’s VIVA route completed their first year of taking riders to the history and culture of the Alamo City.

The three VIVA routes, VIVA Culture (11), VIVA Missions (40) and VIVA Centro (301) has provided more than 360,500 trips since debuting in June 2016. Throughout the summer season and San Antonio’s upcoming Tricentennial Celebration, VIA announced a new campaign to encourage residents to “Let’s VIVA! Explore the Heart of San Antonio.”

VIVA connects locals and tourists in the area with hotels and restaurants, museums, parks, theaters, the Zoo, San Antonio Missions World Heritage sites, and various Downtown locations.

“What I love about San Antonio is that we all know how to celebrate and we celebrate through the communion of our culture and heritage,” expounded VIA President/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt. “The VIA routes make it so easy to visit any local destination. VIA cherishes these connections with the community, art and music, learning, discovery and culinary. VIVA has shown the pathway to places, people and experiences.”

More than 34 million visitors arrive in San Antonio each year, making hospitality and tourism a major industry in the region, employing over 130,000 people. According to Budget Travel, in 2016, San Antonio was ranked second in ‘best destination to get to for budget travelers’; San Antonio was also ranked as number eight on Lonely Planet’s 2016 list of ‘unexpectedly exciting places to see in the in the United States.’

“A lot of times, it is all about the journey more than the destination,” said Richard Oliver, Visit San Antonio’s director of Partner and Community Relations. “We treat people like family. We are inclusive, accommodating and we let people know that they are a part of what we are. We are a place of heart and we are a place that welcomes visitors in that way.”

Due to high demand in tourism, VIA has added 270 new buses and 1000 new shelters so that 95 percent of riders board at a sheltered location to beat the heat. To make transportation more convenient, VIA also launched its new goMobile app last month that allows bus and VIAtrans patrons to purchase fares using their smartphone, and activate them when they are ready to ride.

The digital ticketing process expedites boarding and reduces the need for cash and transfer cards. The app’s trip-planning feature provides bus arrival information to help riders plan more easily and accurately.

District 1 City Councilman Robert Treviño expounded that VIVA will also give tourists the opportunity to celebrate important events in San Antonio, including the Tricentennial taking place next year.

“When VIVA VIA debuted last summer, it was a historic change to our services in our downtown area with the surrounding cultural corridors,” expounded Councilman Treviño (D1). “As long as we keep innovating and investing in events such as the Tricentennial with VIVA and VIA, we will keep moving in the right direction together.”

VIVA runs seven days a week, with extended hours and frequent service. Regular and reduced fares apply. The best value is an unlimited VIA Day Pass for $2.75. Customers can purchase tickets and plan trips with the new VIA goMobile app. The free app is available on Apple and Android smartphones.

Visit VIAinfo.net/VIVA for complete schedule information and locations served by VIVAVisit San Antonio.