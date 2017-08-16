St. Philip’s College opens renovated Turbon Student Center

By Nathaly Cruz

St. Philip’s College has a surprise for all students this fall semester. The college located at 1801 Martin Luther King Dr., recently opened its doors on Aug. 9 to the new and renovated Turbon Student Center where students will be creating unforgettable memories.

The 64-year-old structure features a six-lane bowling alley, café, campus bookstore, post office, billiards, offices, meeting rooms, communal spaces, gaming areas and state-of-the-art presentation spaces. Throughout the building one will see feature walls with the original wood.

The original building was built in 1953 and since then has been renovated two times: once in 1976 and again in 1996. Skanska USA began the latest renovation in 2016, tripling the size of the student center from 9,010 square feet to 28,200 square feet. The two-story building will serve as the hub of student government, leadership and entertainment for St. Philip’s students.

In a media preview, La Prensa had the opportunity to interview the Public Information Officer John Dendy. He shared why this new and innovated student center will be what everyone will be talking about in the months to come.

“We have a building here that it is for formal and informal education, this where those both meet. This is a gateway this is the first impression many are going to get. We had one that was one third the size that was for that particular era, this one is a lot more connected, wireless and just has the new friendliness,” Dendy explained.

The renovated Turban Student Center is designed to attract students in this generation. St. Philip’s College did count with a student center before but nothing like before.

“This is the place where we have that option, we had that option before but we have a more attractive, more appealing option for the informal and entrainment side of life that is extremely important,” Dendy continued.

Dendy mentioned how St. Philip’s College will now count with not only one café but also two. “The campus only has one café; the new one is in here. We have to make sure our factually and our students have proper nourishments so that they can do their things,” Dendy said.

Dendy hopes students will use the student center as a place where they can have “pajama parties” and watch the Super Bowl or NBA finals.

“The focus is going to be on the bright future because we need a lot of room for that. People have a lot interest in capacity and amenities. This is our humble attempt at providing those types of amenities. It is a place people should always feel comfortable about coming to,” Dendy concluded.

The Turbon Student Center will now be the highlight of St. Philip’s College and of any college or university in San Antonio. Dendy invites prosper or current students to enroll in classes so they can form part of this community. For more information please visit https://www.alamo.edu/spc/ .