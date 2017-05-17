San Antonio Tricentennial recognized at Texas State Capitol

The Texas State legislature recognized San Antonio’s 300-year anniversary through House and Senate resolutions on May 10. Authored by Texas State Representative Diego Bernal and Texas State Senator José Menéndez, House Resolution 1950 and Senate Bill 760 congratulate the City of San Antonio and Bexar County on their tricentennial milestone and acknowledge the yearlong commemoration that will take place in 2018.

A San Antonio delegation made up of representatives from the Tricentennial Commission, Visit San Antonio, City of San Antonio and Bexar County were present for the official reading and passage of the resolutions in the House and Senate chambers.

“It’s an honor for the Tricentennial to receive this official recognition from the Texas Legislature,” said Robert Thrailkill, president of the Tricentennial Commission. “San Antonio’s anniversary year will be a milestone for all Texans and we invite everyone to join us in the celebration and commemoration.”

Organized by the San Antonio Tricentennial Commission, the 300th anniversary will kick-off this New Year’s Eve and will harness the joy and pride of the city and cultivate it into a year filled with educational, artistic and entertaining activities that showcase the essence of San Antonio. Locals and visitors alike will experience the momentous year, going beyond the famous River Walk and historic walls of the Alamo, as San Antonio honors three centuries of history, innovation and culture.

Among the many highlights of the anniversary year will be Commemorative Week. To be held the first week in May 2018, San Antonio’s official birthday week will feature daily themed events and activities. Less than one year from now, the city will experience Commemorative Week during which all cultural aspects of San Antonio will be honored and celebrated.

“As planning for the tricentennial continues, we value the support of our State Legislature and encourage the community to get involved in the commemoration of our legacy,” said Edward Benavides, CEO of the Tricentennial Commission. “Community support and engagement will enrich the anniversary experience and emphasize our culture and diversity, making 2018 a truly spectacular year.”

Visit www.sanantonio300.org for more information.