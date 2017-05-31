What you need to know before choosing a safe child care arrangement

By Miguel Segura, BBB San Antonio regional director

The school year is coming to an end, and summer is right around the corner. For parents, choosing a child care provider can be a difficult decision. Parents and guardians have to consider safety, affordability and convenience from home, work and school. Better Business Bureau serving the Heart of Texas advises asking a lot of questions and doing some homework before settling on the arrangement that is best for you and your child.

In 2016, BBB received more than 700 complaints against child care centers nationwide. Many complaints alleged unclean environments, issues with billing and refunds and problems with how the children were treated.

Whether you decide to go with a day care center, someone who provides day care services at their home or an in-home provider like a babysitter or nanny, it’s important to check licenses, certifications and make sure background checks are in order.

Before you settle on a child care situation, BBB recommends that you:

Do your research. Whether you’re looking for a day care center, in-home child care or a nanny service, do your research and visit bbb.org to find Business Profiles on different companies. Check that the day care is licensed and registered with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services . This state department will also show the results of previous inspections of the facility. Also, get recommendations from friends or families in your neighborhood.

