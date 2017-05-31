Mayor Taylor proclaims Texas Salsa Day

SAN ANTONIO (May 27, 2017) – Hot temperatures and even hotter salsa is what was found at the inaugural Texas Salsa Festival on Saturday, May 27, held at Hemisfair Park, 434 S. Alamo St.

In honor of this first-of-its-kind event, Mayor Ivy R. Taylor has proclaimed May 27 as Texas Salsa Day in San Antonio.

The festival itself, benefitting the Hemisfair Conservancy, was a free event with family-friendly activities. Guests were able to enjoy an afternoon on “Salsa Street,” sampling salsas from the restaurants, locals and commercial brands, atop Texan Original tortilla chips and vote for their favorite. A panel of judges from around the state also voted, awarding the coveted title to winners in a variety of categories.

The event also featured live Latin music, interactive games, a splash pad, Salsa dancing demos, art, local vendors and plenty of authentic local San Antonio cuisine.