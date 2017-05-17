Julián Castro delivers stirring commencement address for OLLU

Julián Castro, former San Antonio mayor and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, delivered an inspirational commencement address for approximately 500 Our Lady of the Lake University graduates on Mother’s Day – and helped present his mother, alumna Rosie Castro (BA Spanish ’71) with an honorary doctorate of humane letters.

On Sunday, before the largest graduating class in OLLU history, Julián recalled growing up on the West Side under the guiding hand of a strong, single woman who inspired him to a life of service. “I wouldn’t be standing where I am,” Julián said from the stage at Freeman Coliseum, “without my mother.”

After his address, Julián, along with Dr. Marcheta Evans, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs, hooded Rosie, a longtime community activist.

“It’s a really big honor,” said Rosie, who has devoted her life to public service. “It’s a particularly great feeling to receive an honorary Ph.D. on Mother’s Day.”

The daughter of an orphaned Mexican immigrant who had a fourth grade education, Rosie Castro rose from humble beginnings on the West Side of San Antonio to become a strong community leader and the mother of two distinguished public servants.

Julián Castro served two terms as District 7 city councilman before he was elected mayor in 2009. In 2012, he became the first Hispanic to deliver the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention. In 2014, he left City Hall to become Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Julián’s twin brother, Joaquín, served in the Texas House of Representatives from 2003 until January 2013. He now serves in the U.S. House of Representatives from Texas’ 20th District.

“My mother has been an inspiration for many in San Antonio,” said Joaquín, who attended Sunday’s spring commencement. “She showed us the importance of service, the value of education and the impact that involvement in politics at every level can have on a community. I’m proud my mom will receive this honorary doctorate from her alma mater.”

Rosie, meanwhile, served her community in many ways: as an adjunct professor at UTSA; as a consultant for the Annie E. Casey Foundation; as ombudsperson/special assistant to the CEO of the San Antonio Housing Authority; and as interim dean of student affairs and director of the Center for Academic Transitions at Palo Alto College. She retired in 2013.